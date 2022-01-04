While we wait for the new games for Xbox Game Pass from January 2022, a few hours ago those of Redmond have amazed us all with the arrival of 2 new games to Xbox Game Pass by surprise, which have been added to the catalog of said successful Microsoft subscription service in the company of The Pedestrian.

As we have told you, in addition to announcing the availability of The Pedestrian, we have also known the surprise arrival of 2 new games to Xbox Game Pass, which this time are the indies Gorogoa and Olija. Although, before showing you a brief description and the respective download links of both titles, we remind you that PUBG and 6 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass in early January 2022.

Available Olija on Xbox Game Pass