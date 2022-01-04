Epic Games usually announce their new free games for the Epic Games Store every Thursday, as will happen after confirming which will be the title that will join its launcher this week. However, there are two new titles that have joined the launcher without reaching the scheduled days.

Specifically, thanks to prime gaming, 2 new free games have arrived on the Epic Games Store. Obviously, to have access to these two games it will be necessary for us to enjoy the advantages that Prime Gaming offers, so we must be subscribed to this service. If it is, the games that have reached the Epic Games Store are Total War: Warhammer and World War Z: Aftermath.

Total War Warhammer

Hundreds of hours of play at the dawn of a new era. Total War: WARHAMMER brings to life a world of legendary heroes, massive monsters, flying creatures, storms of magical power, and gruesome warrior regiments. Fight campaigns as the mighty men of the Empire, the vengeful Dwarves, the ruthless Vampire Counts, and the savage Greenskin Orcs and Goblins. Each race differs completely from the others with unique characters, mechanics, units, and play style.

World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate cooperative zombie shooter, inspired by the Paramount Pictures hit movie, and the next step in World War Z, the hit that has captivated more than 15 million players. Change the course of the zombie apocalypse on consoles and PC with full cross-play. Team up with up to three friends or play solo with AI companions against insatiable hordes of zombies in an intense episode-long story that takes place in devastated new locations around the world. Take back the Vatican in an epic confrontation on the streets of Rome and join the survivors of the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka.

Therefore, you know, if you want to claim these two new free games that have joined the Epic Games Store, you must do it through the Prime Gaming portal.