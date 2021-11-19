Epic Games already offers its users the possibility to get hold of the 3 new free games from the Epic Games Store. Contrary to normal, where Epic offers one or two games, this week the company has returned to offer, after a long time, up to 3 free games, such as Guild of Dungeoneering, Kid a mnesia exhibition and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) –

Now, the company has followed the line seen in previous weeks, with the announcement of 2 new free games from the Epic Games Store. The titles that They will be available from November 25 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time They will be Antstream – Epic Welcome Pack and theHunter: Call of the Wild.

All free games from the Epic Games Store

Antstream – Epic Welcome Pack

Get free 1090 Gems to use in the game! This in-game currency can be used to play games, challenges, and tournaments for a limited time! Additionally, Gems can also be used to unlock more difficult challenges and to play turn-based PvP matches against friends and other players.

theHunter: Call of the Wild

You have never enjoyed a hunting game like theHunter: Call of the Wild before. Immerse yourself in an evocative and lively open world, from the realism of its majestic animals to the rustling of the leaves as you stalk your prey. Decide if you will hunt alone or join a hunt with your friends.

Therefore, you know, if you want to get the three new free games from the Epic Games Store, stay tuned for next November 25 or before the end of the period to acquire them on December 2