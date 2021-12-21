Fracture repair has essentially retained the same techniques over time. Since skin traction, bandages and plaster; they are the most used methods before surgery or as a mechanism to heal a small fissure; since the bone tends to regenerate and weld again.

However, technological advances change materials and biomechanics; when we are faced with surgery to perform a fracture repair. Because the use of screws, pins, nails and osteosynthesis plates; with materials that in many cases are resorbable and that allow recovery in less time; they become breakthroughs that orthopedists and users celebrate.

Restore and fix properly after fractures

Restore to the initial or natural position of the bone; depending on the case and fix by means of minimally invasive materials, maintaining the position over time. It is what you are looking for when repairing a fracture; regardless of its cause (trauma, osteoporosis, or overuse). But; science does not stand still and seeks to implement alternatives that improve processes and results.

Biomaterials with heparin.

It is one of the most innovative studies in recent years. Led by bioengineer Marian H. Hettiaratchi; from the University of Oregon. Where it evaluates the amount of heparin (anticoagulant of great medical use); to promote stable bone formation as heteropic ossification or abnormal bone formation still occurs in fractures.

The study is in the testing phase with mice. Despite this, it is a promise for surgeons and orthopedists, who see that by adapting biomaterials with micro doses of this morphogenetic protein, it is possible to join broken bones, without abnormal growth, outside the specific area to be treated. (Science Advances, 2020).

Flexoelectricity

This physical phenomenon, (which is described using an inhomogeneous pressure on certain materials to produce electricity), has led a research team from the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology of Barcelona, ​​led by physicist Gustau Catalan, to evaluate the uses in bone-skeletal processes, seeking to repair fractures in the human body. (Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​2018)

This study seeks to use the electricity produced by bones when they are under pressure, in such a way that small fissures are repaired. For this, biomaterials that are highly adaptable to human tissues are being sought, which serve as energy catalysts, managing to unite and repair the bone system in a natural way. Likewise, applied as a tool to promote the adaptability of prostheses, if applicable.

The repair of a fracture is a natural process that the human body does, but for this, the steps recommended by the doctor must be followed, which is mainly based on immobilization of the affected bone, for a period of time, until it is carried performed bone healing. However, technological advances always look for alternatives with biodegradable or resorbable materials, in case of surgery. As well as creating mechanisms and techniques that favor the growth of bones or the management of a prosthesis, improving the results and the quality of life of the patient.