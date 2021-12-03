2 in 10 Xbox Cloud Gaming players prefer touch controls over a physical controller

With the arrival of Xbox Cloud GamingAccessing your favorite Xbox games from the comfort of your cell phone, without having to download anything, has undoubtedly changed the way we play.

However, the thought that you must bring your Xbox controller everywhere to be able to enjoy your favorite titles is not something very comfortable.

Xbox Cloud Gaming lands on Xbox consoles

It is because of this that over the past year, Microsoft has been adding touch controls customized to more than 100 games.

Touch control users are increasing

With the incorporation of these touch controls for Android and iOS users of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft revealed that 20 percent of gamers exclusively use these types of controls.

That is, two out of ten users of Xbox Cloud Gaming They use touch as their exclusive method of playing games, explained Monty Hernandez, Xbox’s program manager.

“It is important to us that the games we launch with this feature are relevant and, most importantly, that they work well with touch controls.” Monty Hernandez, Xbox Program Manager

But the number is increasing, there are some titles of Xbox Cloud Gaming that even show that 30 percent of users exclusively use touch controls to interact with the game.

Within these titles we can find the following:

Hades

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Scarlet nexus

Dragon’s Quest XI

Minecraft dungeons

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

Microsoft encourages developers

With this information in mind the developers have been implementing touch controls in their titles, not only automatically, but personalized.

Microsoft has made it relatively easy, allowing game developers to build and test controls on a sample. GitHub, which allows you to customize the touch controls in every game.

With all this, many titles of Xbox Cloud Gaming have incorporated stunning touch controls with fully custom styling and iconography that encourage players to use the touch controls.

But not only developers, but also Microsoft with its new smartphone Surface Duo, take advantage of the touch controls to turn it into a kind of Nintendo 3DS but with Xbox games.

With all this, surely to the 100 existing titles, we can expect many more titles that will give us the ease of playing directly on the screen.