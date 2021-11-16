Today’s market doesn’t have too many options when it comes to small screens. If you want a very compact high-end you should choose a iPhone 13 Mini, an iPhone 12 Mini or some Android device that is not a high-end as such. Everything indicates that Xiaomi wants to solve this for the 2022 season. The leaks let us know that the company is preparing two high-end devices with small screens. These would pretend to compete with the current Apple ‘Mini’.

Xiaomi wants to bet on small screens, Xiaomi 12 Mini?

At the moment it is unknown which model will be the one that bets on the small screen or what design it will have. The information that comes from leaks lets us know that the device will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and a screen of about 6.3 inch.

There are two leaked smartphones: L3 and L3A. It is possible that both have small screens and are intended for different ranges, although this is something that we currently cannot confirm or deny. Nor if it will be a Xiaomi or a Redmi.

Mobile phones with small screens are less in demand, but they do. Apple has managed to enter this market niche perfectly with its iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini. They are devices that offer performance and cameras identical to large smartphones, but with much smaller bodies and screens.

If Xiaomi joins this market, it could be very interesting to see Android phones with a small screen that fight against the current iPhone Mini. Yes indeed, the leaked 6.3 inches is nowhere near the 5.4 inches of the current iPhone 13 Mini.

Maybe with a little more optimization and eliminating the notch, Xiaomi will get a little more screen in a body of the same size, but it is difficult to consider a 6.3-inch mobile ‘Mini’.

At the moment they are just leaks coming from China and likely to be revealed in the coming months. Having small options in the high-end Android would be a good thing, although it is necessary to wait to be able to confirm it. What do you think of mini mobiles?