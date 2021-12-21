2 healthy lemon dessert recipes

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to show you a couple of options to prepare healthy lemon desserts that you can enjoy as a family and without regrets.

Preparing delicious lemon desserts that are also healthy is possible. This citrus fruit is capable of providing a good amount of flavor, as well as essential nutrients that contribute to the proper functioning of the human body. Now, this does not mean that it is positive to include them in the diet on a daily basis. Variety must always be guaranteed.

Keep in mind that depriving yourself in excess of desserts can have a counterproductive effect in the medium and long term, since it conditions adherence to the diet. It is better to indulge yourself from time to time and allow the pattern to continue to develop normally than to suffer an anxiety situation, where you end up eating in large quantities due to emotional factors.

Lemon Carlota

Lemon Carlota is a healthy lemon dessert. In this case, it is a preparation that does not require many ingredients and that incorporates a key element in its composition: yogurt. This food have demonstrated be very beneficial for the intestinal microbiota due to the presence of probiotic bacteria inside. Reduces constipation and inflammatory-based pathologies.

Lemon is a versatile ingredient that goes well with both savory and sweet dishes.

Ingredients

To prepare a lemon Carlota you will need the following ingredients:

300 grams of Greek yogurt.

1 spoon of vanilla.

50 milliliters of lemon juice.

Lemon or orange zest.

3 tablespoons of sweetener.

8 sugar-free Maria cookies.

Salt.

Limoncello.

Water.

40 grams of white chocolate

These last 4 ingredients are optional. If you are going to prepare this recipe for children or for people with metabolic pathology, it is best not to use them, as they can negatively impact blood glucose, especially in the case of white chocolate. There is the option of getting a variety without added sugars, although they have an excessive concentration of artificial sweeteners.

Step by Step

Place the Greek yogurt in a bowl. Add the lemon juice and a little salt, and mix everything. Also add the vanilla extract and the sweetener. It is necessary to stir until obtaining a homogeneous texture. On the other hand, it will be essential to choose a lemon that is not excessively acidic. Add the Limoncello or rum, although remember that in this case the dessert would no longer be so healthy. Alcohol is a toxic substance regardless of the dose consumed. Even so, by taking it promptly in a prescription, nothing bad will happen in the medium term. To assemble the Carlota, place the cookies in a mold and put the cream on top until they are well covered. Repeat the process to form another layer of cookies and cover the preparation with the rest of the cream. To decorate, you can sprinkle chopped cookies, in addition to the lemon or orange zest. In the case of having white chocolate, you can melt it and pour it on top. Do not forget that to melt the chocolate it is best to use the microwave or do it in a water bath. In either case, you’ll have to make sure it doesn’t burn or stick. Once this cake is prepared, you will only have to refrigerate it for about 15 minutes, although there is also the option of freezing it for 1 hour. After time, you can consume and enjoy.

Lemon cake

This exquisite lemon cake is not very difficult to make and it is also beneficial for the microbiota, since it has apple among its ingredients. This food has a type of soluble fiber inside, pectin, capable of stimulating the growth of bacteria that inhabit the tube, as stated by one research published in the journal Experimental & Molecular Medicine.

Also, the base of the cake is made with oats, another very positive ingredient for the microorganisms in the tube. In this case, the soluble fiber contained is beta glucans, which serve as an energy substrate for bacteria, according to a study published in the journal The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry.

Lemon contains vitamin C, a substance that is beneficial for the immune system.

Ingredients

To prepare a lemon cake you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of oatmeal

1/2 cup of grated coconut.

A pinch of salt.

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda.

1 egg.

2 tablespoons of melted coconut oil.

2 teaspoons of honey.

3 tablespoons of applesauce.

With this you will have enough for the base. Now, for the cream it will be necessary:

3-4 tablespoons of honey.

7 eggs

The juice and peel of 4 lemons.

3 tablespoons of cornstarch.

Step by Step

Blend the oats and coconut into a very fine flour. In a bowl, mix the flour from point 1 thoroughly with the rest of the dough ingredients. Place the result in a silicone mold and bake for 8 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius to brown. At the same time, beat the eggs with the honey, the cornstarch, the lemon juice and the citrus zest. Put the filling, once it is ready and homogeneous in terms of texture, on the base of the already golden cake. Bake the whole set again for 25 more minutes, this time at 150 degrees Celsius. Once the cake comes out of the oven, it will be necessary to wait for it to cool before consuming it. To do this, we recommend that it rest for at least 4 hours in the refrigerator. When time passes, you can already enjoy.

Make healthy lemon desserts

As you have seen, it is easy to prepare healthy lemon desserts at home to fully enjoy a sweet and tasty result. Not many ingredients are needed and they will serve to finish a meal or to consume as a snack. Now, we must not forget that both natural yogurt and fresh fruit are the best options for day to day.

Finally, remember that if you are looking to improve your health, you have to combine a good diet with other appropriate habits. It is advisable to practice physical exercise on a regular basis, in addition to ensuring a good night’s rest of at least 7 quality hours a day. It is even essential to be exposed to sunlight on a regular basis to stimulate the synthesis of vitamin D.

