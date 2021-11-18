2 healthy and delicious vegan ceviche recipes

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

We are going to show you a couple of options so that you can prepare vegan ceviches at home in a simple way, ensuring a high nutritional contribution.

It is possible to prepare vegan ceviches and enjoy all the flavor of these exotic dishes. What’s more, with these dishes you will ensure an adequate supply of antioxidants and essential nutrients, which will be decisive in order to maintain good health.

On the other hand, these types of recipes can be very useful during certain periods in which the consumption of meat is not recommended without a prior exhaustive cooking method, such as pregnancy. They do not have any microbiological risk, but they imitate quite faithfully traditional Peruvian preparations.

1. Vegan cauliflower and avocado ceviche

First of all, we are going to present you a ceviche made with cauliflower and avocado as the main ingredients. The first of them stands out for its content of phytochemicals with antioxidant capacity. Its inclusion in the diet on a regular basis has been associated with a lower risk of developing complex pathologies, according to a study published in International Journal of Epidemiology.

Likewise, avocado is characterized by containing a high concentration of omega 3 series fatty acids. These have a positive effect on the cardiovascular system. This is evidenced by a research published in the journal International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Avocado is a star ingredient in vegan cuisine for its nutritional contributions.

Ingredients

To prepare an exquisite avocado and cauliflower ceviche you will need the following ingredients:

1 avocado Hass ripe cut into small cubes.

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.

1 cup diced cooked cauliflower.

1 tablespoon of jalapeño, thinly sliced.

1/3 cup of chopped red onion.

1 tablespoon of fresh coriander.

1 tablespoon of lime juice.

2 finely chopped tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon salt.

1 clove garlic.

Step by Step

Place the avocado, cauliflower, tomato, onion, jalapeño, garlic, coriander, lime juice, salt, and olive oil in a large bowl. It is important that all the ingredients are cut into small cubes to improve the final texture.

Everything is stirred, although with care so as not to spoil the foods that make up the ceviche. It is best to use a kitchen spatula and make enveloping movements.

Once it is ready, it is presented in a mug and served chilled as an aperitif or as a side dish. It is also possible to offer some bread toasts to add a crunchy touch to the preparation.

2. Vegan avocado and mango ceviche

We are going to show you another alternative to prepare vegan ceviches. In this case, in addition to the avocado, mango appears as one of the main ingredients. This food not only contains a large amount of antioxidant compounds inside, but it is also a source of vitamin C.

This element has proved be able to enhance immune function, so that the incidence of many respiratory diseases of an infectious nature is reduced. In addition, in the event that they develop, the symptoms will be more bearable.

Ingredients

In this case, you will need the following ingredients to obtain a fantastic result:

5-6 limes.

A pinch of salt.

1 red onion.

1 ripe mango.

1 ripe avocado.

A little black pepper

1 tablespoon of coconut milk.

A handful of fresh coriander.

Coconut milk is a somewhat exotic product, although it is increasingly being found in specialized vegan stores.

Step by Step

Start by cutting the onion into Julienne, as fine as possible, and placing it in a bowl. Squeeze the limes into the container by hand until you get a generous amount of juice.

Then coconut milk is incorporated, although this ingredient is optional. Stir everything well and let it rest while you continue with the other preparations.

The avocado will have to be peeled, removing the central bone and dicing it. The same is done with the handle. It is important that the dice are quite small, to improve the final texture. Both ingredients are placed in the bowl along with the onion.

Finally, it will be necessary to add a little salt and pepper on top, along with a generous amount of chopped coriander. Everything is mixed and it can be servedAlthough it is best to leave it for a few minutes in the refrigerator so that it cools and the flavors integrate.

Prepare vegan ceviches easily at home

It is very easy to prepare vegan ceviches with excellent organoleptic characteristics and a high nutritional contribution. Both recipes are healthy and it can be included relatively frequently in the context of a varied and balanced diet. They will help avoid deficits of essential nutrients.

Now, remember that to achieve a good state of health over time it will be crucial to ensure the conjunction of appropriate habits. Eating well is not enough. It is necessary to prioritize the practice of physical exercise, doing strength activities on a regular basis. Getting adequate sleep each night will also make a difference.

