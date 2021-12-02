2 gluten-free Christmas cookie recipes

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to easily prepare a couple of variants of gluten-free Christmas cookies to enjoy as a family. Do not miss it.

Gluten-free Christmas cookies are an excellent option as a dessert for those who suffer from celiac disease or non-celiac sensitivity to protein. In these cases, it is best to avoid consuming the nutrient to prevent major ills, especially at the intestinal level.

However, gluten should not be removed from the diet by default. It is not true that it generates inflammation in a systematic way or that everyone feels bad. There is no evidence about it. It would only be necessary to restrict its consumption if there is a correct diagnosis made by a specialist.

Gluten-free Christmas cookies with colored creams

Painted Christmas cookies are very cute and are a fun activity to do with children.

This recipe is striking from a visual point of view. Yes indeed, it has a significant concentration of added sugars. For this reason, its presence in the diet of people with diabetes must be avoided. In these cases, it is best to consider a low-carbohydrate diet, according to a study published in the journal Expert Review of Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Ingredients

To make these Christmas cookies you will need the following ingredients:

100 grams of gluten-free flour.

80 grams of ground almonds.

25 grams of cornstarch.

100 grams of sugar glass.

1 egg.

One teaspoon of chemical yeast.

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

30 grams of butter.

Colored pastry pencils.

Fondant gluten-free sugar.

Colored sugar balls or noodles.

It will also be necessary to prepare a cream with:

Egg whites.

Vanilla essence or extract.

Edible colorants.

Step by Step

Melt the butter in the microwave. Put the butter in a bowl and add the egg. Mix everything with some kitchen rods. At the same time, sift the flour, cornstarch, cinnamon and yeast over the bowl with the butter. Stir to form a thick paste. Once the result is homogeneous, wrap the dough with plastic wrap and let it rest in the fridge for an hour. After this time, roll the dough out on a work surface with a rolling pin to a thickness of one centimeter. Cut the cookies into different shapes with Christmas touches. Place them on a baking sheet and take to a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius. The cooking has to last about 15 minutes, until they are golden brown. Remove them and let them cool on a wire rack. For decoration, use the fondant of sugar, colored pencils or sugar glass. Also, it is possible to make a colored cream by beating an egg white in a bowl to the point of snow and adding vanilla essence. Then sugar is added glass until a thick texture is reached. Finally, you will only have to add a few drops of food coloring and place on top of the cookies.

Gluten-free Christmas cookies with apple and ginger

To make this other gluten-free Christmas cookie option, you will need several culinary spices. These condiments are positive for health, since they have a marked antioxidant character.

In general, a large part of spices contribute to neutralize the formation of free radicals, which have demonstrated decrease the incidence of complex pathologies. For this reason, they are widely used in traditional Chinese and Hindu medicines.

Prepare delicious Christmas cookies with various spices.

Among the spices used, we must highlight the role of cinnamon. According to a study published in Clinical Nutrition, It is beneficial for reducing blood sugar levels, that is, it acts as an antidiabetic. It is recommended that it appear regularly in the diet to enhance this effect.

Ingredients

The ingredients needed to prepare these cookies are:

400 grams of gluten-free flour.

175 grams of vegetable margarine.

200 grams of sugar.

90 grams of applesauce.

1 pinch of xanthan gum

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract.

One teaspoon of cinnamon.

1 teaspoon of ginger.

Half a teaspoon of nutmeg.

Half a teaspoon of coriander powder.

Rice drink.

Step by Step

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius. Place the margarine and sugar in a bowl, and mix until you get a homogeneous texture. Then add the apple puree with the xanthan and the vanilla extract. Mix everything well. At this point, add the flour and spices. In the event that the dough is very dry, you can pour a splash of vegetable drink to improve the texture. Once it is comfortable to work with your hands, place the dough on a work surface and roll it out to a thickness of 2 centimeters. Cut into pieces with Christmas motifs and bake the cookies for 10 minutes on a tray with parchment paper. They should not be over-roasted. Once you remove them, pour the coverage on top. This is made by mixing only sugar glass with lemon juice.

Make gluten-free Christmas cookies

As you have seen, There are gluten-free Christmas cookie options for those who have to remove protein from their diet. Of course, they are still preparations for occasional consumption, since their regular presence in the pattern could put metabolic health at risk in the medium term. It is always advisable to prioritize the intake of complex carbohydrates over simple ones.

Finally, do not forget that it will be essential to practice physical exercise on a regular basis to maintain good health. Above all, strength work should be prioritized, since it keeps the muscle active and increases insulin sensitivity. It will also be essential to get a good night’s rest, ensuring at least 7 hours of good quality sleep.

