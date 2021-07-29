While the new Games With Gold August 2021, through the Microsoft Store We have learned that 2 free games for Xbox are already available for the Free Play Days. Normally we usually enjoy three games every weekend, but this week we will have the possibility to play Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game for free, as a good way to continue celebrating the Tokyo Olympics, but we can also download Space Engineers.

These 2 free games for xbox for the Free Play Days they are already available until next Sunday, August 1, although some of these games could end up extending their free trial. We remind you that to access them you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Then we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who do not know them in the company of the download link.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, your chance to get glory! Whether you are one of those who play with their friends and family, or if you are one of those who are going for gold in the world rankings, everyone can enjoy this group game! Unleash your inner competitive spirit as you create your athlete, customize their skills, and choose their ideal outfit. Why settle for regular sportswear when you can be the center of attention by dressing up as a pirate, astronaut, or cowboy?

Space Engineers now available for free for Xbox

Space Engineers is an open world sandbox game defined by creativity and exploration. Players build spaceships, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses, pilot ships, and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive. With creative and survival modes, there is no limit to what can be built, used and explored. Space Engineers features a realistic and volumetric physics engine – everything in the game can be assembled, disassembled, damaged and destroyed.