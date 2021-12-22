2 different ways to prepare a lentil burger

For healthy burgers, rich in fiber and micronutrients, try these lentil-based recipes. You will love them!

The lentil burger supposes a good option to include more protein and fiber in the diet. Both elements are essential to maintain good health. In addition, it is a dish that can not only be included in the context of vegan diets, but will also be liked by those who propose a flexible guideline.

Before starting, you have to bear in mind that it is important to prioritize the consumption of fresh products over ultra-processed ones. The latter have in their interior additives, simple sugars and trans fats that could put health at risk. On the contrary, fresh ones are characterized by a higher density at the nutritional level.

Lentil Burger Recipe

According to a article published in European Food Research and Technology, Ingredients such as lentils represent a good option to prepare low-calorie hamburgers, with a higher proportion of fiber and other nutrients. Do you dare to try this recipe?

Ingredients

Lentils (500 grams)

Salt to taste)

1 onion and 1 garlic.

1 red and 1 green pepper.

Assorted spices.

1 carrot

Vegetable broth.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Breadcrumbs or wheat flour

Lentils provide fiber, iron, and light doses of protein. Therefore, they are ideal for preparing healthy hamburgers.

Instructions

You have to start by washing the lentils well, if they are from a pot. It is the most practical, since if not It will be necessary to simmer them for the time set by the manufacturer.

Once this ingredient is ready, it is placed in a blender and crushed until a homogeneous mass is obtained. At this point, the salt is incorporated.

Immediately afterwards, a base of extra virgin olive oil is heated in a frying pan and all the well chopped vegetables are introduced.

Next, add a little broth as well and fry everything over medium heat for a few minutes.

At the moment in which it takes on a golden hue, the lentils are added and everything is mixed very well. It is important to avoid burning or sticking at this time.

After a minute, the entire mixture is poured into a bowl. Here, with wet hands, hamburgers begin to form.

First it is made into a ball and then it is flattened with the palms. Optionally, they can be passed through flour or breadcrumbs.

It will only be left to leave them to rest in the fridge for a few hours to get them to take on a firmer texture.

In the last step, it will be enough to brown them in a frying pan with oil. Ready to eat!

Another alternative to prepare a lentil burger

Due to its versatility and good taste, lentils also They can be combined with other ingredients to make hamburgers. If you want a different alternative to the previous one, put the following recipe into practice.

Ingredients

250 grams of cooked lentils.

1 carrot

1/2 onion.

1 clove garlic.

Bell pepper (to taste).

3 dehydrated tomatoes.

1 egg white.

Salt and pepper.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Lentils are ideal for preparing low-calorie hamburgers. However, they must be combined with other healthy ingredients.

Step by Step

To start, you have to place the cooked lentils in a bowl. Then, they are crushed into a paste. On top, the carrot is grated and mixed well.

Parallel, The tomatoes must be rehydrated in hot water for 1 minute. For this you can use the microwave at medium power. They are chopped and reserved.

To continue, chop the onion, garlic and bell pepper, and sauté in a pan with extra virgin olive oil until golden brown. They are incorporated into the lentils and all the elements are integrated. Also the tomatoes already cut.

From here, it is convenient to mix the egg white with a little breadcrumbs to get a compact mixture. This goes into the bowl to compact all the ingredients.

Once the burgers are ready, They are put in the refrigerator for a few hours to harden.

All that remains is to brown them in a pan with extra virgin olive oil to enjoy them.

Benefits of lentils

Legumes are foods considered to be of high nutritional density. Among other elements, they provide a significant amount of iron. This element is key to avoid anemia situations, according to a study published in The Medical Clinics of North America.

On the other hand, these products tend to concentrate inside phytochemicals with antioxidant power. They are responsible for neutralizing the formation of free radicals to reduce risk of disease.

Make lentil burger the easy way

The lentil burger provides an interesting amount of essential nutrients. Thus, it can be included in the context of a balanced and healthy diet.

However, it is important to choose healthy supplements to maintain their quality. In this sense, avoid the use of refined bread, industrial sauces or any other harmful addition.

