A dynamic in social networks has ended with the worst advice and that is that the CM of Walmart Express He has ensured that with two cups of coffee and a “little piquet” of tequila in each of them, any skeptic about getting vaccinated can end up accepting to receive the dose.

This type of information that misinforms and generates bad practices, around vaccination campaigns against the current health contingency that exists, is a bad reference and the last thing we have seen about terrible trends that were dedicated to misinforming people, regarding to the pandemic that has been experienced in these years.

Drinking alcohol to excess to get skeptics vaccinated

Not just one, but two cups of coffee with a tequila “piquetito” has been the recommendation that the CM of Walmart Express has given so that people who have not yet been vaccinated, are motivated to supply their doses of biological.

The bad advice made by the brand occurs as part of a dynamic in which he asked his followers in networks to tell him who his best friend was to recommend the ideal drink to enjoy with this person.

Added to the dynamics was the user “Zapatito Rubia”, who denounced one of her friends for not receiving the vaccine yet, a fact that the brand advised, assuring her that drinking alcohol in excess would motivate him to do so.

The consumption of alcohol is contraindicated after the provision of vaccines and although there is official information that helps guide people in their ignorance of why to get vaccinated, Walmart Express took the initiative and such a sensitive issue has been made a joke in its dynamic.

The Perfect drink is a cup of pot coffee with a little tequila or mezcal. And after 2 ☕️ cups☕️ he will run to get vaccinated. – Walmart Express (@walmart_express) November 10, 2021

Now read: