This month of July, which is coming to an end, has brought us new games for Xbox Game Pass, in addition to 6 great titles for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Without a doubt, Xbox Game Pass is very big and very important for Redmond, so while we wait for the new games for the service during the month of August, today we learned that 2 Annapurna Interactive games coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.

It has been through the Annapurna Interactive digital event where we have learned that Telling Lies and Gorogoa They are coming to Xbox Game Pass soon. Now, before describing how each of these games that are available on Xbox is, we remind you that there has been a last minute change in one of the free Xbox games for the Free Play Days.

In the case of Telling Lies, this is a suspense and investigation video game with a non-linear plot, from the hand of Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. Telling Lies consists of a series of secret, videotaped conversations. It stars Logan Marshall-Green, Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Bishé, and Angela Sarafyan.

On the other hand we have Gorogoa, an engaging evolution of the puzzle genre told through a beautiful hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts. The note that characterizes the dynamics of Gorogoa is originality. It features beautifully illustrated panels that players must organize and combine, using their imaginations to solve puzzles.