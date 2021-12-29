Nischal shetty, Indian businessman and CEO of crypto exchange WazirX, foresees a race between countries to launch their local versions of central bank digital currencies in the next year.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Shetty said that the year 2022 will be an extension of the ongoing debates around cryptocurrency regulations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the emergence of the metaverse:

“We are optimistic that we will get regulatory clarity and see institutional engagement driving retail adoption. We also look forward to seeing more metaverse projects come in.”

Shetty noted that the cryptocurrency sector today employs – directly or indirectly – some 50,000 people in India, and which, according to research by Nasscom, is expected to grow twice as fast, and has the potential to create more than 800,000 jobs by 2030.

Acknowledging the delays in crypto regulations around the world, Shetty told The Economic Times that an overnight regulation could hurt ecosystem progress and leave loopholes for bad actors:

“There is a 2.5 trillion dollar market out there, and it is not going to wait for any nation to decide to join. I have been tweeting ‘#IndiaWantsCrypto’ for over 1,000 days with the sole aim of having crypto regulation in India. “.

Day 1000 What a milestone for Indian Crypto! With #IndiaWantsCrypto my mission has been: – Bring positive crypto regulation in India

– Spread right information about Crypto Lakhs of people have joined this campaign Let’s continue our mission Jai hind #IndiaWantsCrypto – Nischal (WazirX) ⚡️ (@NischalShetty) July 28, 2021

Debates around cryptocurrencies were frequent in India this year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited the need for cryptocurrency regulations. Furthermore, the winter season of the Indian Parliament introduced a cryptocurrency bill that sought a ban on “private” cryptocurrencies.

“The question for each nation is: Do you want to participate and get a piece of this cake?“Shetty asked. Also predicted that global share of cryptocurrencies will rise from 150 to 400 million people if next year it follows a growth trajectory similar to that of 2021.

Shetty stressed that the large number of purchases of non-fungible tokens (NFT, for its acronym in English) could slow down in 2022 as investors try to resell through secondary markets, and added that:

Web3 will open the doors to innovation and more startups in India. Along with the rise of NFTs, it will play a huge role in promoting the economy of Indian creators. “

Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has made numerous marketing efforts to educate Indian investors about cryptocurrencies and release transparency reports and policies to add credibility to the ecosystem. Shetty believes that spreading the right information and ending misinformation will accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies in India, and concludes:

Local reports from early December suggested that the Indian government would regulate the cryptocurrency sector rather than impose a total ban.

According to the Indian media outlet NDTV, a cabinet note regarding the cryptocurrency bill contained suggestions to regulate crypto as crypto assets, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India overseeing the regulation of local crypto exchanges.

However, NDTV journalist Sunil Prabhu said that the government of India will not consider the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies as legal tender:

“[Las criptomonedas] as legal tender they will not be accepted. That is a clear no. I think that is what even the prime minister in his deliberations at that meeting made absolutely clear, assuring that this will not take place. “

