When it comes to password managers, one of the public’s favorites is 1Password. With a simple premise, but offering a large number of possibilities, it has become one of the most sought after tools for managing passwords across multiple devices. And today there are news for Windows users, since the application for said operating system has received its biggest update in years.

With the launch from 1Password 8, users will find various news. Some of them clearly visible, as a complete aesthetic renovation, and others that run under the hood, as the drastic improvement in the performance. Undoubtedly, it is a long-awaited and necessary modernization for the manager, which already evidenced the need for attention from its developers.

As we mentioned previously, the design section is the first thing that shows us a drastic change. The software now is more in line with the aesthetic features of Windows 11, and it also looks much better in Windows 10. For this renewal, from 1Password they have created and implemented a new design language, called Knox.

The redesign of the application is evident in the side menu, as well as in the vaults and saves. In addition, 1Password 8 incorporates a dark mode which is really very nice and which is in tune with the possible configurations in the latest versions of Microsoft’s OS.

Image: 1Password

Performance and productivity are key points in 1Password 8 for Windows

Another of the great news of the update of 1Password for Windows is that the core of the software is powered by Rust. This not only guarantees better performance with an instant response from the application, but also a reinforcement of protection due to its focus on security.

And in the field of productivity should be mentioned the incorporation of a search and quick access utility. It is invoked with a keyboard shortcut (Ctrl + Shift + Space), without the need to manually open the program. But we must also mention the new password generator, as well as the possibility of storing answers to security questions.

Image: 1Password

Clearly, 1Password required a refresh of its client for Windows, and it has complied with users. Looking ahead, the developers promise to add other features, such as deeper integration for unlocking with Windows Hello on computers with TPM 2.0; even when the application or operating system is restarted.