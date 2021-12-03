The dex 1inch Network has raised $ 175 million in a Series B led by Amber Group.

The funds will be used to scale up the team, foster additional token utilities, and create new protocols.

Although this year the crypto product that has captured everyone’s attention is NFTs, 2020 was the year of DeFi, and although they have lost focus a bit, decentralized finance continues to grow and attract attention because, To a large extent, a considerable number of dex platforms already have services that allow their users to trade and provide liquidity in a decentralized way.

Example of this is 1inch Network, platform that offers its clients the opportunity to obtain a better exchange rate thanks to the fact that it has multiple dex exchange rates among its tools, which allows users to find the most economical alternative.

To continue offering variety to its users, the firm has just admitted five different blockchains, among which are Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum (ETH), the two agglomerated solutions of Optimism and Arbitrum and Polygon (MATIC).

1inch raises investment funds

What it has 1inch to offer to the market has not gone unnoticed and that is why has managed to win $ 175 million in a Series B led by Amber group. In this sense, 1inch indicated that said round had the participation of approximately 50 investors, among which were consortiums such as Jane Street, Vaneck, Gemini Frontier Fund, Nexo, Fenbushi Capital, Tribe Capital, Celsius and Alameda Research.

“While continuing to nurture the happiness of its DeFi users, through the delivery of top-of-the-line products, 1inch paints to become one of the first options for all those institutions that want to be part of the DeFi space “, he pointed Sergej kunz, co-founder of 1inch Network, on his official Twitter account.

Kunz stated that the next trillion assets to be brought into decentralized finance will come from institutions rather than retail clients and that his firm would love to make it easier for them to enter.

“We have already taken the first steps in heading in that direction, focusing on attracting some key players from the mainstream banking markets, and this cooperation will only accelerate in the coming years.”He added.

1inch has indicated that the purpose of the investment round was originally $ 70 million dollars, however, after some developments, the decision was made that the financing round would reach $ 175 million dollars.

“It is important to say that a fundamental part of the next phase of decentralized finance will be to provide investors with a seamless entry into liquidity through different protocols and chains. “, declared Tiantian kullander from Amber Group.

1inch Ethereum volume surpasses $ 100bn

Until now, 1inch Network has managed to surpass around $ 100 billion USD in overall volume on the Ethereum network, according to the calculation made by the specialized site Dune Analytics.

The census indicates that 1inch is the main dex collector and followed by Matcha, API 0x, Gnosis Protocol and Paraswap and respectively. Statistics have also revealed that on Ethereum, there are approximately one million 1-inch network clients today.

Kullander said that 1inch currently has one of the most suitable front-line teams in building bridges between fragmented liquidity pools, offering cost savings and maximizing price advance for all participants, he added.

It might interest you: