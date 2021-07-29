The onset of the pandemic has caused a total transformation in the lives of millions of people. Now health has been given a new meaning but it has also caused an acceleration in digitization. One of the most notorious consequences has been the increase in the number of people who prefer medical consultations online. Many still do not feel confident enough to go to a hospital and prefer this modality. That is why there are more and more platforms that allow connecting patients with doctors and one of them is 1DOC3.

Of Colombian origin, it was founded in 2014 although it has gradually expanded to more countries. One of its initial functions was to allow anyone to ask questions about health-related topics. Although unlike Google, here they are all answered by medical professionals. Until now, it already has more than 10,000 questions that have been answered.

It also has the possibility of chatting with a doctor in real time. In this way, no matter where people are, simply with a telephone or computer they can contact a health professional. In addition to facilitating communication, it is also an effective strategy for patients who feel sorry within the office. Being far away, they tend to have a greater ease of speech and can express themselves without difficulty.

In the same way, within its functions it also allows to carry out medical consultations online. To date, it has already allowed more than 10 million visits. With this, in less than a minute you can contact certified doctors through a chat or video call, which avoids setbacks and expenses related to face-to-face visits.

Based on the above, a diagnosis and immediate treatment plan can be received, or if the case warrants it, be referred to a face-to-face specialist. In addition, users can have all the health information on a single screen, and they can have at hand the recommendations made by health professionals.

Service for companies

On the other hand, in times of economic reactivation after the quarantines caused by the pandemic, companies face the urgent challenge of achieving a balance between productivity and the physical and mental health of their employees. That means offering access to health and wellness services that adapt to the pace of life of the workers and the company. They must also do it in a way that all members of the organization can benefit, no matter what stage of their career progression they are at.

To face this challenge, many companies in Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Ecuador have chosen to partner with 1DOC3 to receive the services of telemedicine offered through a mobile and web app. The current catalog includes general medicine, nutrition, psychology and sexual and reproductive health at a very affordable cost for companies.

Given the importance of protecting the mental health and well-being of employees, 1DOC3 has strengthened its line of psychological care, where it provides guidance, support and emotional containment on issues such as management of labor and interpersonal relationships, stress and anxiety management and support in grief management, among others. Through this service, collaborators will be able to have a continuity and follow-up plan with their psychologist, which will help them improve their quality of life.

For companies, the benefits of offering 1DOC3 to their teams are reflected in less absenteeism, a reduction in stress, increased productivity and an improvement in the work environment and sense of belonging with the companies.

In addition, 1DOC3 allows human resources departments to monitor the health of their employees, since through an online dashboard it shows them information on the impact on time and money of the service as well as aggregated information on the main reasons for medical consultation of employees. In this way, they can identify possible morbidity trends and implement prevention programs, if they deem it appropriate.