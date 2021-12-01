We start the month and we are in the middle of the week, which means that it is time to get to the premieres that we can see in streaming from today until Sunday. For you to have a quiet bridge, we have a total of 197 series, movies and documentaries that we can see on Netflix, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV + and Starzplay.

Acoustic Home

From the hand of HBO Max comes this documentary series that over ten episodes we will meet ten artists: Melendi, Estopa, María José Llergo, Rozalén, Vanesa Martín and India Martínez, they will be some of those we see.

Premiere Wednesday on HBO Max

‘Harlem’

The new Prime Video series takes us to meet a group of best friends trying to navigate life and their professional successes. Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shndai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler LePley lead the cast.

Premiere Friday on Prime Video

‘The Magic Continues with Mariah Carey’

As everyone knows, it is not Christmas until it is dictated by Mariah Carey and her hits and here we have a new special that will include an interview and an exclusive look at her new song ‘Fall in love with Christmas’.

Premiere Friday on Apple TV +

‘UFOs’

Produced by JJ Abrams, this documentary explores the global fascination with UFOs and the mysteries of space in the wake of a New York Times article on the US government’s interest in extraterrestrial life.

Premiere on Sunday at Movistar +

All premieres

Netflix

HBO Max

‘Accoustic Home’ (Wednesday)

‘Beforeigners. Visitors’ T2 (Sunday)

‘Find Me in Paris’ T3 (Wednesday)

‘Santa Inc.’ (Friday)

Movistar +

Disney +

Filmin

‘Why make a movie?’ (Wednesday)

‘Jaguar: Voice of a Territory’ (Wednesday)

‘Soldier’s wife’ (Wednesday)

‘March: Chronicles of a life’ (Wednesday)

‘The end Justifies the Means’ (Wednesday)

‘The City of Outsiders’ (Wednesday)

‘Under the Polar Sun’ (Wednesday)

‘Et in terra pax’ (Wednesday)

‘Peiró42’ (Wednesday)

‘Protestants, the silenced history’ (Wednesday)

‘In the Last Days of the City’ (Wednesday)

‘The Lady from Shanghai’ (Wednesday)

‘Kiwi & Strit’ (Wednesday)

‘Class Enemy’ (Wednesday)

‘Sestrenka (my little sister)’ (Wednesday)

‘Family’ (Wednesday)

‘Fight Girl’ (Wednesday)

‘Migrations’ (Wednesday)

‘Woman’ (Wednesday)

‘Convivir’ (Wednesday)

‘Afterlife’ (Wednesday)

‘The Salt in Our Waters’ (Wednesday)

‘Good morning, sadness’ (Wednesday)

‘Gold Fish, African Fish’ (Wednesday)

‘These are not hours to forget’ (Wednesday)

‘Right now I want to scream’ (Wednesday)

‘The Exorcist: The Beginning – The Forbidden Version’ (Wednesday)

‘Memories of the struggle’ (Wednesday)

‘The Letters’ (Wednesday)

‘The nineteen grandmother and the Soviet’s secret’ (Wednesday)

‘The purple mist’ (Wednesday)

‘Autumn Miracle’ (Wednesday)

‘Darkness (Buio)’ (Wednesday)

‘My family and the wolf’ (Wednesday)

‘The names of the flowers’ (Wednesday)

‘System Crasher’ (Wednesday)

‘When I open my eyes’ (Wednesday)

‘Negra’ (Wednesday)

‘Supa Modo’ (Wednesday)

‘Killers Anonymous’ (Wednesday)

‘The portal from beyond’ [P] (Wednesday)

‘The snowman’ (Wednesday)

‘Mes Jours de Gloire’ (Wednesday)

‘Capturing Dad’ (Wednesday)

‘The soul wants to fly’ (Wednesday)

‘The Podolsk Cadets’ (Wednesday)

‘My body’ (Wednesday)

‘Pride march’ (Wednesday)

‘Gandhi’ (Wednesday)

‘My Christmas with BOB’ (Wednesday)

‘Kill Pinochet’ (Wednesday)

‘It Felt Like Love’ (Wednesday)

‘Distant Constellation’ (Wednesday)

‘All That Jazz (The Show Starts)’ (Wednesday)

‘I’m always alone’ (Wednesday)

‘I am Belmaya’ (Wednesday)

‘The King of Marvin Gardens’ (Wednesday)

‘On the Edge of Suspicion’ (Wednesday)

‘Don’t yell at me, I can’t see you’ (Wednesday)

‘The Brown Bunny’ (Wednesday)

‘Hero’ (Wednesday)

‘Everything at once’ (Wednesday)

‘The street of goodbye’ (Wednesday)

‘Hell’s Possession’ (Wednesday)

‘From here to eternity’ (Wednesday)

‘Sex, lies and videotapes’ (Wednesday)

‘1941’ (Wednesday)

‘Gomorrah: The Director’s Cut’ [P] (Wednesday)

‘Little Women’ (Wednesday)

‘Bob, Carol, Ted and Alice’ (Wednesday)

‘Leading Ladies’ (Wednesday)

‘Oliver’ (Wednesday)

‘Black Hawk shot down’ (Wednesday)

‘The last movie’ (Wednesday)

‘Two crooks and an inheritance’ (Wednesday)

‘Guardian Angel’ (Wednesday)

‘A Brooklyn Story’ (Wednesday)

‘Donnie Brasco’ (Wednesday)

‘Gringo viejo’ (Wednesday)

‘The Exorcist: The Beginning’ (Wednesday)

‘Rent’ (Wednesday)

‘Sunshine nights’ (Wednesday)

‘I turn to hell’ (Wednesday)

‘Knee’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Maximum penalty’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Salvador’ (Thursday)

‘Indirect free’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Ascent’ [L] (Thursday)

‘The Fort’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Identity’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Tattoo your dreams’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Foosballers’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Bazyl’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Everton: Howard’s Way’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Pro in Africa’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Big time Soccer: The Remarkable Rise & Fall of the NASL’ [L] (Thursday)

‘Boy Meets Boy’ (Thursday)

‘The End of Sheila’ (Friday)

‘Pompier’ (Friday)

‘Umbrellas’ (Friday)

Gazte Film Fest (Friday)

‘It’s Just My Head’ (Friday)

‘Too far’ (Friday)

‘H is for Happiness’ (Friday)

‘Stop-Zemlia’ (Friday)

‘Mothers’ (Friday)

‘Good morning World!’ (Friday)

‘Natura Bizia’ (Friday)

‘Snowman Trek: Challenging the Himalayas’ [P] (Friday)

‘Star of the Apes’ (Friday)

‘Miss Marx’ (Friday)

‘Battle in Heaven’ (Friday)

‘North by Current’ [L] (Friday)

‘We’ [L] (Friday)

‘Dark Light Voyage’ [L] (Friday)

‘Shards’ [L] (Friday)

‘Light everywhere’ (Friday)

‘Le Poireau perpétuel’ (Friday)

‘Hidden species’ (Friday)

‘The Show’ (Friday)

‘Under the skies of Lebanon’ (Friday)

‘A girl’ (Friday)

‘Tristesse’ (Friday)

‘Charlatan’ [P] (Friday)

‘Fantasy’ [L] (Saturday)

‘Final Account’ (Sunday)

Prime Video

Carlos Sainz. Live to share ‘(Thursday)

‘Harlem’ (Friday)

‘Hidden Instincts’ (Wednesday)

‘The town’ T3 (Thursday)

Apple TV (Friday)

‘The magic continues with Mariah Carey’

Starzplay (every Wednesday)

‘Anna Karenina’

‘Christmas under Wraps’

‘Christmas Wonderland’

‘My Christmas Inn’

‘Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage’

‘Rude and Corny’

Espinof recommends …

‘Police camera’

A modest horror film that hybridizes the genre of vengeful ghosts with police drama and mystery with a staging above the average of products in its category. His starting idea is similar to the episode X-Cops (2000) of X-FilesHowever, the most chilling thing about the film is how it seems to have read the future of the George Floyd case and have integrated it into the plot, as if the paranormal events of the film itself had that same power of premonition. A horror noire particularly relevant appeared in the year of Black Lives Matter.