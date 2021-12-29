

Xi’an, capital of China’s Shaanxi region, remains under severe confinement for the fifth day in a row following the outbreak of Covid-19 in 200 people.

The first measure that the authorities have taken, in addition to confining its population, is the massive testing to which more than ten million inhabitants are submitting.

The Chinese city, home to more than eight million inhabitants, has blocked internal traffic and also communications with the rest of the country. All incoming and outgoing flights from the city have been canceled, as has already happened with other cities such as Urumqi, Shijiazhuang or Xiamen.

EXEMPLARY RESTRICTIONS

In the 10th largest city in China, vehicles are not allowed unless the purpose is to help control the disease. The new restrictions also impose that a single person in the home can go outside every two days and only to purchase essential and essential products. The other members of the family nucleus cannot leave the house unless they have to carry out essential work or have to attend to urgent matters approved by their employers or communities.

WHAT ARE THE PENALTIES?

Anyone who breaks these restrictions faces a fine of 500 yuan (which would be equivalent to 78 dollars) but, above all, 10 days of arrest in prison.

The Chinese government’s goal is “zero covid-19 & rdquor; and it has stepped up surveillance measures to prevent the outbreak from spreading across the country and affecting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which will take place in February.