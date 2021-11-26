Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for those who want to have all their Christmas gifts ready. From our parents, brothers, friends, partner … and even the invisible friend. Because we have signed a lot of offers that stay in less than 20 euros and that they will crown you as the invisible friend who is most successful of all.





Sustainable ruffle blouse by Cortefiel, 39.99 euros , 19.99 euros.





Sustainable ruffle blouse





Christmas socks to be at Hunkemöller’s house, 19.99 euros , 14.99 euros.





Calvin Klein IN2U Cologne, 58.90 euros , 19 euros.

Calvin Klein IN2U Cologne





Fossil heart pendant, 39 euros , 20.36 euros.

Fossil Women Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace JF03081791





H&M ribbed turtleneck, 24.99 euros , 19.99 euros.

Ribbed turtleneck sweater

Your invisible friend is a wheel of luck. You can get the stylish one, the sports lover, the one who is obsessed with decorating her home or even the one who adores beauty. That is why we have searched Black Friday discounts that suit all profiles, so that whoever touches you touches you, you hit the mark.





Hawkers sunglasses, 49.99 euros , 19.98 euros.

HAWKERS WARWICK X sunglasses for men and women CAREY DARK





XL candle with four wicks from Zara Home, 15.99 euros , 12.79 euros.





Women’Secret star print fleece pajamas, 32.99 euros , 15.99 euros.

Star print fleece pajamas





Havaianas flip flops, 25.95 euros , 12.49 euros.

Havaianas Slim, Women’s Sneakers, Bordeaux, 37/38 EU





Springfield denim jacket, 29.99 euros , 14.99 euros.

The offer is very extensive, it seems a lie wonders that we can do with only 20 euros when we are in the middle of Black Friday. And is to take advantage of these dates shopping To cross out our entire list of gifts is from expert buyers, because you save a lot of budget but with gifts so thoughtful that no one would say it.





Intensive anti-aging facial biphasic biocomplex set from Natura Siberica, 25.50 euros , 17.85 euros.





Mango knit dress, 25.99 euros , 17.99 euros.





Mambo clitoral sucker in Platanomelón, 49.99 euros , 19.99 euros.

Mambo clitoral sucker





Contrast textured cotton cushion from Made, 35 euros , 18 euros.

Contrast textured cotton cushion





Neon orange bag with jewel detail from Zara, 29.95 euros , 17.97 euros.





Benefit Christmas Mini Makeup Set, 24.99 euros , 19.99 euros.

Benefit Christmas Mini Makeup Set





Seventies dress by Pull & Bear, 25.99 euros , 18.19 euros.





Sports bra by Puma, 29.95 euros , 13.61 euros.

PUMA Mid Impact 4Keeps Bra Sports Bra, Woman, Black (520304-56), M





Bershka teddy print jumper, 25.99 euros , 12.99 euros.

Teddy print sweater





Satin sandals with strass from Zara, 29.95 euros , 17.97 euros.

