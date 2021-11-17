That a film triumphs at the box office does not mean that it is good, just as a failure does not mean that it is a waste of time. Sometimes it does coincide that there is a correlation between both facts, but other times it does not, and then I am going to review 19 great movies that failed during their time in theaters.

I have tried to make the selection of titles as varied as possible, both in terms of their genres and the budget available – the cheapest tape included cost 20 million dollars, very little compared to 250 of the most expensive -. Without more to add, I leave you with them.

‘Almost impossible’ (‘Long Shot’)





Romantic comedy has been a hotbed for Hollywood for the past few years, but lately it has lost interest in it. If on top of that, different, fun, charming and more adult-oriented proposals such as the one at hand fail -it cost 40 million dollars and did not raise even 54-, because it is understood that the destiny of this subgenre has ended up being the platforms streaming in general and Netflix in particular.

‘Two Good Guys’ (‘The Nice Guys’)





Shane black He had little less than a blank check after the success of ‘Iron Man 3’ and decided to take advantage of it to carry out a hilarious comedy that recovered the buddy movies relying on the great chemistry shared by some great Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. Unfortunately, the public did not respond, since its entered 62 million dollars when it had cost 50.

‘Where the monsters live’ (‘Where the Wild Things Are’)





Much was expected of this adaptation of the children’s book of Maurice Sendak in charge of Spike Jonze and I know that I am not the only one who enjoyed Max’s cathartic journey into the fantastic in a very powerful work both visually and emotionally. That was not enough to succeed, as it cost 100 million, which was exactly what it raised in theaters.

‘The dilemma’ (‘The Insider’)





A prestigious film from the moment of its premiere with a Michael Mann very inspired by the staging and some great Al Pacino and Russell Crowe leading the cast. Plus, it tackled an exciting real-world topic, but viewers turned their backs on it: $ 60 million in worldwide revenue when it had cost $ 90.

‘The Suicide Squad’

Warner seemed to have made the play of the century by taking James Gunn to relaunch this group of peculiar characters. His stamp is there and the film is a first-rate hobby that yes, he wants to be cool at all costs, but there is nothing wrong with that when you get it. Everything indicates that its simultaneous premiere on HBO Max played very against it, but its failure in theaters is indisputable, since it cost 185 million and only entered 167.

‘The Iron Giant’ (‘The Iron Giant’)





The first feature film of Brad Bird Nowadays it is considered, with all deservedness, a jewel of animated cinema, but at the time it was a huge failure – it cost 50 million dollars and barely raised 31 – and one of the reasons that Warner ended up moving away from animated cinema during a little while later.

‘The Last Duel’ (‘The Last Duel’)

The most recent example on the list is this magnificent film by Ridley scott that uses a unique real case to address a case of rape in medieval times from three different perspectives, managing to engage from the first moment. It also has a great job from its cast, but not even the presence of faces known as Matt Damon or Adam Driver It has prevented it from sinking at the box office, as it cost 100 million dollars and has barely collected 26.

‘Children of Men’





Probably the best science fiction movie of the first decade of the 21st century. A sensational and devastating dystopia with a first-class technical finish – be careful with the sequence shots -, an immersive staging, a script to match and a dedicated cast. There is nothing that fails here except its disastrous box office, costing 76 million dollars and grossing just 70.

‘Final Horizon’ (‘Event Horizon’)





One of Hollywood’s most exhilarating horror films of the late 1990s in which the maligned Paul WS Anderson shows great expertise in both planning and the climate of growing nightmare that is emerging in it. A pity that we will surely never see the much more violent initial cut, but what reached theaters is still fascinating despite its failure at the box office.

‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ (‘Kubo and the Two Strings’)





An essential animated film with a unique and wonderful visual look, in which Laika She took all the good things that she had exhibited in previous works to another level, without fear of the possibility that the general public would not connect with her. Unfortunately, that was the case, since its production cost was 60 million dollars and then it entered an insufficient 77.

‘The Lone Ranger’ (‘The Lone Ranger’)





A film repeatedly crushed before its release, to the point that it seemed doomed beforehand to hit the box office. There it is true that his high budget weighed too much, since it cost about 250 million dollars and he ended up earning only 260 million. A pity, because he started with energy, he always worked as entertainment and his last act was sublime.

‘The Invention of Hugo’ (‘Hugo’)





Martin Scorsese He has several artistic triumphs in his career that were great failures in his filmography such as ‘Silencio’ or ‘The King of Comedy’, but none generated so many losses – it was said at the time that about 80 million dollars, almost nothing – like this adaptation of the book of Brian Selznick with a more classic approach than usual in its director but no less stimulating for that.

‘Man on the Moon’





Jim Carrey had shown that he was able to continue to connect with audiences in a more dramatic role thanks to ‘The Truman Show’, but he was not as lucky when he became Andy Kaufman in this great biopic signed by Milos Forman. Its budget varies according to the sources, oscillating between 42 and 82 million dollars, but it would be a failure in any case, since it barely amassed 47 million.

‘Popstar’





A hilarious comedy by The lonely island who laughs with style, wit and bad temper at the world of music. Here there are clubs for everyone, gags to cascoporro and an immense gallery of cameos that contribute instead of being there to have one more famous face. It was ignored at its premiere, not even reaching 10 million dollars at the box office when it had cost 20.

‘Shoot Em Up’





A film that I take advantage of any occasion to claim, since it is a miracle what Michael davis he was able to do it here with a tight budget of 39 million dollars, also managing to give it a comic touch that feels like a fable, almost as if it were an action movie with human characters behaving like cartoons. Too bad the bump, as it barely entered 26 million in cinemas.

‘The master’





It cannot be said that the cinema of Paul Thomas Anderson has never broken the box office, alternating throughout his career titles that worked more or less well with others that, at least during his time in theaters, reported losses. For example, this wonder led by Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman settled for a $ 28 million box office when it had cost $ 32.

‘A Simple Plan’ (‘A Simple Plan’)





The best movie of Sam raimi for whom this writes is this adaptation of the novel by Scott B. Smith that at the time of its premiere it could even appear to be a kind of impersonator or successor to ‘Fargo’. A pity because it is even better than the great Coen film, but it did not captivate the public at the time, since it cost 30 million dollars and in the United States – there are no figures for the rest of the world – they had to settle for 16.

‘Warrior’





Many mention it as one of the best movies with Tom hardy, something logical, since this portrait of some estranged brothers who end up facing each other in a wrestling ring is a very powerful drama that leaves its mark on the viewer. Of course, not many did it in theaters, as it cost 25 million and raised just over 23.

‘Zodiac’





David Fincher He had previously played with ‘El Club de la Lucha’ -101 million entered against 63 in cost-, but not as spectacular as in this ambitious film about the legendary zodiac killer in which he demonstrated his mastery and precision as a director . That did not prevent its failure at the box office, since its budget was estimated at 85 million dollars and at the box office it had to settle for 84.

