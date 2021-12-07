We already have the Christmas tree assembled, the decoration of our house speaks of this special time of year and we only have to finish completing the list of gifts. Having a tight budget does not have to mean betting on unattractive options, quite the opposite.. With little we can do a lot. So we made a selection of tall gifts with which to ensure the shot with a fan of beauty or the universe. tech.

For fashion lovers

We start with gifts for all those who love the world of fashion. If you are looking to give and get it right, we recommend betting on accessories, so you do not risk failing with the size. Also, if the woman you are talking to usually wears a Pandora bracelet, you can bet on a signature charm.





Parfois offers a camel-colored shoulder bag with two knots on the handles. 22.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Parfois shoulder bag in brown with knots on the handles





Even if you have a somewhat tight budget, you have the option of opting for a leather belt. This black El Caballo model stands out for its aged gold details. 29.95 euros at El Corte Inglés.

El Caballo women’s black leather belt with double pin.





Scarves are in fashion and this silk design in shades of blue with an ornamental print is gorgeous. It’s from Donatzelli. 29.95 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Blue silk scarf with ornamental pattern





This sterling silver Pandor charm with decorative filigree features the ‘Protective Hamsa’ motif. 29 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Pandora Hamsa Protective silver charm

For beauty lovers

Gift to a beauty lover is relatively straightforward, since most brands offer complete and colorful sets and chests with which it is quite difficult not to hit.





The Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl chest contains a mini version of the Diorshow Maximizer 3D mask and the full-size alternative to the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl. 26.95 euros at Druni.

Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Chest





The Look up to the Skies! from Nyx is suitable for the most daring. Contains Ultimate Shadow Palette Warm neutrals, Worth the Hype mascara (mini size), and epic wear liner stick Pitch Black. 25.50 euros at Druni.





Rituals chests are a Christmas classic. This travel size The Ritual of Ayurveda gift set includes shower foam, shampoo, body lotion and dry body oil, based on Indian rose and sweet almond oil. 20.90 euros in Druni.

The Ritual Of Ayurveda Rebalancing Treat





Within the category of perfumes for less than 30 euros we find fragrances as iconic as the Calvin Klein Euphoria. The 50 milliliter bottle is priced at 28.90 euros on Amazon.

Calvin Klein Euphoria Perfume with Spray – 50 ml

For technology lovers

Those who work in digital media or are fans of the latest news from the world of technology will surely appreciate receiving a smart portable speaker or a very cute wooden charging base.





This power bank Mandalorian will conquer the lovers of this fiction. 23.73 euros on Amazon.

Star Wars Thumbs Up The Mandalorian PowerSquad Power Bank The Child 5000mAh





Whether it is to listen to music while your recipient works or simply to enjoy a walk with a podcast in the background, Energy System bluetooth headphones are available in various colors, but we stick with the pink version. It’s on sale at Amazon. 29.90 euros , 19.90 euros.

Energy Sistem Headphones 2 – Bluetooth Headphones (Over-Ear, Audio-In, Long Battery Life, 180 Foldable) Beige





The charging bases are very useful for those who use different gadgets. This allows you to charge your tablet, phone, and device at the same time. smartwatch. This wooden model fits in with Nordic decorations. 27.99 euros at Amazon.

iCozzier® Mini Bamboo Watch Stand, Universal Multi-Device Charging Station and Cable Organizer Holder for Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Samsung Note, Nexus, Samsung Tab





The third-generation Echo Dot is one of the most popular smart speakers. With it we can ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, narrate the news, check the weather forecast, set alarms and control compatible digital home devices. It’s on sale at Amazon. 49.99 euros , 18.99 euros at Amazon.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa, Anthracite Fabric

For foodies

For many, cooking is a therapy that leads to calm. Those who enjoy making sweet or savory recipes are sure to be happy to add to their collection. a book by Jordi Cruz or a set to make pizza at home.





“Tapas with rock ‘n’ roll: more than 80 small great bites to enjoy at home. Expanded and updated edition” is one of the most famous cookery books of the moment. Jordi Cruz signs this edition that has just been released. 23.65 euros at Amazon.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Tapas: Over 80 great little bites to enjoy at home. Expanded and updated edition (Signature cuisine)





Making sushi at home can be very easy and taste it in the purest traditional style too. East turquoise ceramic set for two Includes two sushi plates, two ceramic bowls, and two pairs of bamboo chopsticks. 23.63 euros on Amazon.

Urban Lifestyle Turquoise Misaki Sushi Set for Two, 2 Sushi Plates, 2 Ceramic Bowls, 2 Pairs of Bamboo Chopsticks (Green)





Star Wars fans can do cookies in the shape of your favorite characters with this original pack of molds. 27.79 euros at Amazon.

Cuticuter Star Wars Cookie Cutter Pack, Blue, 16x14x1.5 cm, 7 Units





Pizza is one of the stars of Italian gastronomy. This pizza stone Includes a bamboo shovel and reusable greaseproof paper. To give pizza an unbeatable flavor. 28.99 euros at Amazon.

Amazy Pizza stone (38 x 30 x 1.5 cm) + Bamboo Shovel + Reusable Oven Paper + Instructions – Give your pizza the original Italian flavor in the wood-fired oven.

For sports lovers

Finally, we talk about sport. Whether your gifted person trains daily at the gym or if one of the 2022 goals is to get started in the universe of yoga, these accessories can be very useful to you.





This mat yoga is very safe, as the TPE material is totally non-slip and sweat-wicking. In addition, it is light but thick and comfortable enough to support different parts of the body. 29.99 euros at Amazon.

Dharana Professional Non-slip Yoga Mat – Thick Mat for Sports – Pilates Fitness Gym – Ecological -183cm Length – 61cm Width – 0.6cm Thickness





A sports bag is a very versatile gift, since it is can be used to go to the gym or as a travel bag. This Nike animal print model is priced at 29.99 euros.





Finally, a stainless steel bottle with large capacity: 750ml. It is a thermal model that comes in different colors. 22.75 euros at Amazon.

AMBottle – Stainless Steel Water Bottle 750 ml, Stainless Steel Canteen, Thermal Bottle, Reusable Bottle, Thermos Bottle, Reusable Water Bottle, Water Bottle, Sport – Blue





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @chiaraferragni, El Corte Inglés, Amazon, Druni