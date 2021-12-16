We have become used to taking the plane for any trip. With the thought of having to get into a rickety wagon to go to Asia from a European capital, more than one of them loses the desire to travel. But there are also those who do not think like that, there are those who prefer to ride a railway to live a different, cheaper adventure and enjoy the sights and sounds of dozens of countries from the carriages of a train.

In fact, in theory, it is possible to take a train journey from one end of the world to the other. A feat that lasts 21 days and covers a whopping 18,755 kilometers. Some geniuses on the r / MapPorn subreddit have managed to map out this route for what would be the (hypothetically) longest possible train ride in the world, stretching from Lagos in southern Portugal to Singapore.

Ok, yeah, it’s a very crazy idea, but technically feasible if we indulge in some licenses that we’ll discuss later (and other current hiccups). Reddit user htGoSEVe posted a map detailing a specific route that would take travelers across 13 different countries, including Spain, Poland, Belarus, Mongolia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, to name a few.

It should be noted that this route is only possible thanks to the recent opening of a new line in Laos, called the Boten-Vientiane Railway, which connects Kunming, China, with Vientiane, the capital of Laos. Before the opening of the line, travelers would have had to end their train journey in Vietnam, with a total coverage of 16,898 kilometers.





You can check the map in its maximum resolution here.

Mark Smith of seat61.com, a train expert who helped with the trip calculations, explains that the journey would technically take 21 days to complete, including several overnight stops and other waits to process documents such as visas, as well as to secure seats in connecting trains. Some of them too require leaving the stations and travel through multiple cities (by subway, for example) to get to the next train, located at a different station.

Starting with a dip in the Atlantic at Lagos in the Algarve, the route crosses Europe and Siberia. Then, head south through China, Laos, Thailand, and Malaysia before you can finally finish enjoying Singapore Sling cocktails at the Long Bar of the Raffles hotel in Singapore. The railway in Laos was built by the Chinese and is the first in the landlocked country. It allows the intrepid train traveler to get from Beijing to Bangkok by train, a gap that would previously have largely been crossed by bus, and then to Singapore.





Years ago, you could only go south to Saigon and then take a bus through Cambodia to Bangkok. Now the missing link in Laos has been built by China and opened by President Xi and President Thongloun of Laos with great fanfare on December 3. It is part of China’s Belt and Road project to extend its high-speed transportation links and profoundly influence Southeast Asia and Europe. At a cost of nearly $ 6 billion, the 414km stretch to the Chinese border took just five years to build.

However, Smith commented that there is another route that could link Europe with Asia without having to spend days on the Trans-Siberian or change. In 2013, Turkey opened the Marmaray Tunnel, a concrete tube that rests on the Bosphorus floor, the waterway that separates Europe and Asia. Now used for travelers only, the link could carry trains through Turkey to Iran and then to Pakistan. In theory, a train runs from Lahore in Pakistan to Delhi in India twice a week; however, since 2019 political tensions have stopped the service.

From Delhi it is possible to travel further east to Myanmar and Thailand, although these routes are under construction or in planning. The route through Turkey still needs passengers to cross Lake Van by ferry. And beyond Quetta in Pakistan, the line becomes “extremely flexible,” according to Smith. Although, for now, Europeans going to Asia they must change stations in Moscow and depart again from Yaroslavskiy station for a 7,600-kilometer odyssey across three countries (six days, with a possible stopover in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia).

Possible or impossible? Let’s say complicated

The creator of the map also pointed out several days after its publication went viral that the trip might not be technically possible at this time, given certain border restrictions caused by the pandemic of the Covid. This includes a specific train line from Lisbon to Hendaye (France), which was suspended and does not look like it will return anytime soon.

Other Reddit users, such as tancredi88, or peksync and Leo_ian, offered their own corrections to the train route, revealing that there is currently no train from Malaysia to Singapore, due to temporary service suspensions between Johor Bahru and Woodlands. Another Twitter user, Jon Worth, stood out in a very detailed thread it would better to cross the Spain-France border in Perpignan and also make a route through Lyon and Strasbourg to avoid Paris. He commented that if the goal was to make an uninterrupted rail connection on several trains between the two places with the greatest geodetic distance between them, the best thing to do was to go from Cascais or Sintra near Lisbon to Woodlands Singapore.

Without getting too much into the definitional complexities of it, it looks like this connection – with regular trains – is either Cascais or Sintra near Lisboa 🇵🇹 to Woodlands Singapore 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/X5mHoEmqDR – Jon Worth (@jonworth) December 14, 2021

However, there are important problems with the route: one, surmountable, is to get from Western Europe to Russia. Currently, there are no passenger trains crossing these borders, due to politics and Covid. And there haven’t been for some years now (Kaliningrad).

You can’t travel south of the Black Sea either, because even if you take the seasonal Optima Express Villach to Edirne, there are no trains (suspended or never introduced as planned) so that leaves you with a route to Russia on the Allegro train. from Helsinki to Saint Petersburg. But the problem is that you can’t get there without walk from Haparanda station to Tornio Itäinen, which are 4.6 kilometers. And it all brings us later to the biggest obstacle: enter China. There are basically 3 possible routes. This map from @seatsixtyone shows them:

But then 🥁 Where is all breaks down is getting into China 🤯 There are basically 3 possible routes, as this map by @seatsixtyone shows pic.twitter.com/heQPy3Th7M – Jon Worth (@jonworth) December 14, 2021

Going through Kazakhstan to Ürümqi doesn’t work because the trains don’t work, this from the Kazakhstan railways. Using the search on the Russian Railways RZD site, you can find trains from Ulan-Ude to Naushki, but not to Ulan Batar – Trans Mongolian. And the Trans Manchurian doesn’t work either. There are trains from Chita to Zabaikalsk, but not to Manchzhuriya. That means currently the longest possible train connection you can “do” is from Cascais to Vladivostok, 10,129 kilometers compared to the theoretical 11,905 kilometers from Cascais to Woodlands.

In general, the amount of money you would need to spend just for tickets on around 15 trains (around 20 if you want to avoid Moscow) amounts to roughly 1200 euros. An added benefit is the lower carbon footprint compared to flying from Portugal to Singapore. For example, if you were to catch a flight from Lisbon to Singapore’s Changi Airport, you would be contributing 1.67 tons of CO2 emissions. Opting for this train ride would result in just 0.08 tonnes of CO2. And let’s face it, traveling by train can be wonderful.