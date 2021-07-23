1,800 drones lit up the Tokyo sky at the opening of the JJ. OO.

The Drone show they are more and more surprising. These small unmanned aircraft can “draw” figures in the air to turn the sky into a true canvas of art. Precisely, the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been an example of this. The television broadcast has shown how more than 1,800 drones have been coordinated to form a planet Earth in the sky of the capital of Japan.

The visual spectacle of the inauguration ceremony of the JJ. OO. 2020 has not gone unnoticed. Since 2013 Tokyo has been waiting to host one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. And that day finally arrived, but in the midst of strong sanitary measures to protect everyone present and with the marked absence of the public. However, the organization addressed this with the message of unity: “Faster, higher, stronger – Together“.

And unsurprisingly, the Tokyo Olympic Stadium became the most colorful and brilliant stage on the planet this Friday. The night sky lit up with 1,824 fully coordinated drones. First formed the shape of the earth, which is the emblem of this edition of the games. All this accompanied by the theme Imagine (John Lennon), performed by an artist from each continent, and with the presence of the Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz.

Drones in the Tokyo sky

The images speak for themselves. If seeing them through a screen is surprising, witnessing the drone show on site must have been a unique experience.

However, this was limited to a few in attendance since, as mentioned above, this year there was no public and the more than 60,000 seats in the new Tokyo Olympic Stadium were mostly empty.

A similar show took place at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Led by the Intel Drone Team, more than 1,200 drones they flew simultaneously and they formed the Olympic rings over the sky over Pyeongchang. Now it only remains to wait to find out what the next great show of these magnitudes will be.