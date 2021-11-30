Traditional operators have long moved almost completely to unlimited mobile data rates, but they also continue to maintain rates with limits of gigabytes that embellish with additional benefits and that are not usually seen in the cheapest MVNOs. It is the case of the Orange Go Flexible rate or Vodafone yuser rates with unlimited data on social networks.

In the case of Go Flexible by Orange, the rate was born in the summer of 2020, and with the increase in free gigs that we now know, it is already the third improvement that affects this rate. Thus, it will allow you to enjoy at least a total of 180 GB to be distributed over six months as follows.

Go flexible is complemented by a semiannual gig bonus

The particularity of the Orange Go Flexible rate, which makes it unique in the Spanish market, is its flexibility when it comes to combine the usual monthly data bonus with a semi-annual data bonus, which you can consume when you need during that period. In other words, the semi-annual bonus can be spent on the first day of receipt, on specific days or distributed during the six months. You choose, that’s why it’s flexible.

The improvement that is already in effect automatically for current and new customers, affects both the monthly and semi-annual bonus. From now on, the Go Flexible rate will begin to be based on 18 GB monthly instead of 12 GB as before, plus 72 GB valid for six months, instead of 51 GB.

With this double improvement, Go Flexible will have a total of at least 180 GB valid for six months, improving the 123 GB that it included until now and the 100 GB with which the rate was born. And if with the Go Flexible rate too you buy a mobile in installments, you will get an additional 6 GB per month for the duration of your stay. In this case, the monthly total would reach 24 GB, which added to the gigs of the semester bonus, would make a total of 216 GB to consume for six months.

On average, we see that Go Flexible arguably includes 30 GB per month (or 36 GB per month if you buy mobile on installments), and has the advantage of using a part when you need it most. In practice it is similar to the accumulation of unconsumed gigabytes applied by other MVNOs, but in this case only allows to accumulate a part of the 30 GB included although it has the advantage of accumulate for six months.

With respect to its direct competitors, Movistar also offers 30 GB for 24.95 euros although without extra advantages, Vodafone yu offers 30 GB (+ unlimited GB in social networks and messaging) for 20 euros, and Yoigo stands at 50 GB for 25 euros.

The complete offer of Orange rates in force in November 2021, is as summarized in the following image:

More information | Orange.