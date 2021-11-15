In the Xiaomi 12 series there will also be room for a mini model, as the latest leaks point out. Predictably, this device will have several characteristics in common with its siblings, so through this model we can learn new details about the new family.

One of the cheapest mobiles

Your display of 6.28 inch already gives us an idea about the size of this device. Despite being a smaller panel compared to the current trend, it still keeps the refresh rate at 120 Hz, which will offer a much smoother experience.

Inside it will house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 accompanied by 8/12 RAM LPDRR5 and 128 or 256 GB of storage with UFS 3.1 technology. It is a solvent processor that will be able to cope with the vast majority of demanding processes.





The photographic configuration will be composed of three sensors. Megapixels are not appreciated on the poster, but the possibility of making zoom up to 5x and the possibility of doing portrait mode.

As far as the battery is concerned, it has 4820 mAh accompanied by a fast charging at 67 W wired and up to 50 W using wireless charging.

Price and availability





The price and availability are also on the leaked promotional poster. Will go on sale next Dec. 24 in the different versions:

Xiaomi 12 Mini 8/128 : 3599 yuan (492 euros at the change).

: 3599 yuan (492 euros at the change). Xiaomi 12 Mini 8/256 : 3899 yuan (533 euros at the change).

: 3899 yuan (533 euros at the change). Xiaomi 12 Mini 12/256: 4299 yuan (588 euros at the change).

More information | Equal Leaks