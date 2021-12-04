While we wait for the Christmas holidays we all like take advantage of small holes to make breaks and disconnect. It won’t be a vacation, but it will taste very similar. Do you only have Saturday and Sunday? Forget about very long journeys, because in these places near the capital you can go sightseeing, eat phenomenally and discover new wonderful corners.

Dream getaways without leaving the Province of Madrid

Aranjuez and one of the most beautiful gardens in Spain





You don’t have to leave Madrid to feel like you are in Paris. Because this great palace treasure that is AranjuezWith its pristine gardens, it is a must-see and can even be reached by public transport. In addition to visiting the Palace, you can also take a walk along the Tagus River on foot, horseback or canoe, which starts right in Aranjuez.

Chinchón, anise and inn





Never has a saying so well defined a town in Spain. Chinchón is one of those jewels that we have so close that sometimes we let it pass. But it is a town with a lot of charm, with an iconic Plaza Mayor and with a lot of history and gastronomy to discover. We can’t go and not taste her novice tits.

Alcalá de Henares and its University





A little more than half an hour from Madrid is this city, which seems to be taken from a story. Stone arches, cobblestone streets and a University of five centuries of history, to which is added the category that is given to be the place where Miguel de Cervantes was born.

The Escorial of Felipe II





The town of El Escorial and its monastery built by Felipe II in the 16th century are an impressive location in the heart of Madrid. Inside we find a wonderful library, the basilica of El Escorial and the Royal Pantheon where almost all the kings rest from Spain. It is worth going up to spend a Saturday and take the opportunity to eat a good stew.





The Sierra de Madrid hides many beautiful villages to which you can climb on weekend getaways. Some, like El Escorial, house palaces and monuments. Others, like Cercedilla, come with the charm of natural landscapes, relaxation and nature. Taking advantage of a couple of days to go hiking, get to know your town, eat meat and sleep in a rural house is a guaranteed success.

Manzanares el Real and its natural environment





The Castillo de los Mendoza is one of the best preserved in Spain. And despite this, there are not many people who know that they can find it less than an hour from the capital. If you don’t visit it for its architecture, you will visit it for its landscape in the upper basin of the Manzanares river with the Madrid mountains as a backdrop.

The Lozoya Valley and Buitrago de Lozoya





Nature lovers do not need to leave Madrid to enjoy some fresh air and mountain landscapes. This locality, attached to the Guadarrama National Park and full of charming villagesIt is an idyllic place to spend a few days away from the bustle of Madrid. A must-see is Buitrago de Lozoya, one of the most beautiful medieval towns, with its walls, castle and haunted house.

Puebla de la Sierra at the top of the mountain





Before leaving the border of the Community of Madrid there is a small and little-known place, which comes with guaranteed rest. This town at the top of the mountain appears behind a road full of curves, it has no coverage and will help you disconnect from everything between black stone houses, pines and rural roads.

Lightning trips for those who need to leave the Madrid border

Toledo, the medieval classic that changes with each visit





Living in Madrid and not having been to Toledo at least once has no excuse. Trains and buses depart daily from the capital to this medieval city, in addition to being less than an hour away by car. An hour that their tiny cobbled alleys, its beautiful Alcazar, the Cathedral, the inns and the restaurants where to put on your boots.

Segovia, its aqueduct and the Farm





Although the Aqueduct of Segovia is the icon of the city, the truth is that you have to go to this Leonese site for more than its wall. The Alcázar, its churches, its narrow cobbled streets, its Cathedral and, of course, the suckling pig. We recommend make a stop with the car at La Granja de San Ildefonso, the Spanish Versailles with 26 fountains, the Palace and its exquisite Jews.

Ávila, the walled city





Along with Segovia and Toledo, Ávila is one of Madrid’s favorite destinations for a weekend getaway. It has history in every cornerIt is small and cute, with an old town rich in gastronomy, monuments and museums to visit. You will feel that you are leaving Spain without spending even two hours in the car.

Cuenca and its enchanted city





Restaurants inside caves, the Hanging Houses or the old town are three more than enough reasons to take the car and escape from Madrid. But if you need more motivation, the Enchanted City 30 minutes from Cuenca It is a natural place full of magic, where the stones have strange shapes that are reminiscent of bears, turtles or dogs.

Roblelacasa, the black town of Guadalajara





You don’t have to go to New Zealand to remember that land of hobbits what we saw in The Lord of the rings. Because Roblelacasa, in Guadalajara, is a enchanted town with low stone houses in which you will feel far from everything. There are no bars or shops, so it is best to go prepared with food to spend the day there.

Ocaña, a Toledo town with a lot of literary weight





This town 60 kilometers from Madrid has one of the most impressive Plaza Mayor in Spain. But it is not only known and recommended for that. It has also been an inspiration for authors such as Lope de Vega or Calderón de la Barca for their novels. His life in Toledo is very rural and slow, ideal for pressing the button pause for a weekend.

Pedraza, the town of candles





This medieval town has been the scene of the Christmas announcement in which David Bustamante, Rafael and Montserrat Caballé congratulated us on the holidays. But it is not only known for its winter content. Pedraza is the town of candles, where every July the lights are turned off and the streets are lit with thousands of candles, creating an overwhelming and almost mystical scene.

Brihuega, a mini-town to add to the list





East tiny town has fewer than 3,000 inhabitants from Guadalajara, but its castle, walls, churches and stone doors are a wonderful reason to pay a visit. We recommend looking for rural houses, because Brihuega is one of the destinations top for this type of tourism.

Sigüenza, a medieval gem





We stay in Guadalajara to visit a classic of the La Mancha towns. Sigüenza is a city surrounded by natural landscapes and a lot of architecture on top of a mountain. One of the greatest medieval jewels that Castilla La Mancha has, with its fortress, cathedral, Plaza Mayor and the Dulce river ravine.

Photos | Wikipedia Commons, Unsplash.