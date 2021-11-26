This Black Friday we have gotten some new sports shoes, with an ideal puffer coat and even with a priceless pajamas. And now it is the turn of the product sales for our pleasure, which is also a necessary self-care.

We have chosen The 17 best sex toys that are on the Platanomelón sales to renew the ones we already have, launch ourselves with new products that now cost much less or simply to indulge ourselves.

The best vibrating bunnies on sale in Platanomelón





Lucas’s will be love at first sight. And it is that one of the qualities of Platanomelón toys is that they have a fun and youthful aesthetic. This vibrating bunny also has an extra that makes it one of a kind: has body heat effect. The part that is inserted into the vagina can heat up to 39 degrees, so you will feel the warmth at full point G. Its sale price is of € 79.99 35.99 euros .

Lucas, Platanomelón bunny vibrator





Morgan is one of Platanomelon’s SUVs. It has an extendable tip that raises and lowers up to 1.5 cm and can be heated up to 40 ºC. And like all vibrating bunnies, his specialty is stimulating two pleasure points at the same time, the clitoris and the G-spot. It costs € 79.99 39.99 euros On sale.

Morgan, Platanomelon bunny vibrator





We continue with models whose characteristic is the movement at the toe, and we do it with Mila. Its tip flexes 45º and returns to its positionn, simulating the “come here” finger movement used to stimulate the G-spot . On sale it costs € 65.99 49.99 euros .

Mila, Platanomelón bunny vibrator





In addition to a slightly curved tip to reach point A inside the vagina (and point G in passing), Lyo has a very particular characteristic. Instead of having a vibrator to use to stimulate the clitoral area, it has 10 rotating tongues. An oral sex simulator what now costs € 79.99 39.99 euros .

Lyo, Platanomelón bunny vibrator





Pepi is bigger and wider than its little brothers and has a system of internal balls that move up and down at three different speeds. Thus in the penetration we will have different sensations than those we have with the rest of the bunnies. Its sale price is € 79.99 49.99 euros .

Pepi, Platanomelón bunny vibrator





Elvis is not called that by chance: his vibrations and movement function are full of rhythm. Simulates penetration thanks to its hammer movement It keeps moving in / out, so it is ideal for women who enjoy penetration and stimulation of the clitoris at the same time. Costs € 79.99 39.99 euros On sale.

Elvis, Platanomelón bunny vibrator

The four most modern lowered clitoral suckers on the market

Mambo is one of the latest additions to the family. It has an exclusive Oh! Tech, developed by Platanomelón that provides a progressive stimulation of the clitoris. Run away from orgasm fast because you know that little by little, it is better . Its sale price is € 49.99 19.99 euros .

Mambo, Platanomelon Clit Sucker





We have already told you about the Satisfyer Curvy 2+, a clitoris sucker that has the peculiarity that can be controlled via the Satisfyer Connect app . Three speeds and eight vibration modes that can even sync with your Spotify track list. Costs € 39.99 27.99 euros On sale.

Satisfyer Curvy 2+, Clit Sucker





The Womanizer Starlet 2 is a slightly smaller clitoral sucker but with 4 levels of intensity and a silent mode that makes it especially discreet. Its price in these Platanomelón sales is € 79.00 67.99 euros .

Starlet 2 Womanizer, Clitoral Sucker

With a larger mouth and eight intensity modes, Sila is the most modern clitoral sucker from LELO. We have already told you on more than one occasion that is our favorite and that it is worth every euro it costs, but you can take advantage of the sales to get it and get it for € 199.99 167.99 euros .

Sila Lelo, Clitoral Sucker

Lowered vibrators for all bodies





Neo Plus is a vibrating bullet very powerful that can give us a lot of play in bed. You can use it to give a massage, stimulate erogenous zones such as the nipples or butt stimulate the clitoris , the glans or any point of pleasure. Its possibilities are proportionally inverse to its mini size and its price is now of € 34.99 13.99 euros .

Neo Plus, Mini rechargeable vibrator





Cala is one of those vibrators designed for give a more fun and daring point to your pleasure , because it is designed to be worn in your panties or thong and worn anytime, even on the go. It is operated with a remote control so imagine how fun that romantic dinner would be in which your partner has the power to give you pleasure without anyone noticing it at any time. Exciting. On sale it costs € 69.99 39.99 euros .

Cala, Platanomelón Clitoral Vibrator





Oh it’s a vibrating egg with remote control that you can not only use inside the vagina, but it is ideal to give erotic massages all over the body of any person, regardless of sex. Remember that vibrators are used to stimulate any area such as testicles, penis, clitoris or outer lips, for example. The limits are in your imagination. Cost on sale € 44.99 19.99 euros .

Oh, vibrating egg of Platanomelon

More sex toys on sale at Platanomelón





The Tenga masturbating eggs They are one of those things that you can have on the bedside table to give a plus to the masturbation of a penis. It is a material that is put on the penis and that has an interior texture designed to provide different stimulations. It is discounted and it costs € 8.00 5.99 euros .

Tenga Egg, Penis Masturbator





Tango is a vibrator designed to enjoy as a couple with which you can stimulate clitoris and G-spot during penetration. It is controlled with a remote control, so the penetrated person, for example, can control the intensity of the vibration at all times. Its price is € 49.99 , 29.99 euros .

Tango, Platanomelón couples vibrator





We can also take advantage of the sales to get some chinese balls like the Ada Trio with which train our pelvic floor with Kegel exercises . These cost now € 49.99 24.99 euros .

Ada Trio, Chinese Platanomelon Balls





And to finish we leave some anal plugs if you want it is e xperimenting with sex from the rear . East kit of three anal plugs of different sizes It is called PimPamPum, it is ideal to start anal sex (remember to always use the right lubricant) and it costs € 34.99 14.99 euros .

PimPamPum, Platanomelon Anal Plugs Kit

More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.