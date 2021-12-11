In winter, a way to bring warmth to rooms and, in particular, to the bedroom is laying rugs. They can be large if we want to define spaces with them, or hide the floor, or small if we only want to increase comfort next to the bed, for example. There are thin and thick, short or long hair, rectangular or round, synthetic or natural materials, with drawings or in solid colors …

There are infinite options to choose the one that best suits our tastes and needs and we have prepared a selection of them for you. marriage’s room, starting with hand woven cotton rug that you see in the cover photo and that in measures of 60×130 cm it has a price of 22.42 euros.

hi-home Cotton Hand Woven Tassel Living Room Rug for Bedroom, Kitchen, Hallway, Laundry Room, Machine Washable, Indoor / Outdoor, 60 x 130cm Rug (Yellow)

Long hair

A carpet of imitation lambskin In gray 60×90 cm there is it for only 16.69 euros.





SXYHKJ Sheepskin Lambskin / Imitation Lambskin rug, fluffy imitation Faux fur rugs, for living room Bedroom bathroom sofa Chair cushion (Gray, 60 x 90 cm)

A fluffy rug in light khaki 80×160 cm we find it for 20.99 euros.





Pauwer Thick Area Fluffy Rug for Bedroom Living Room Ultra Soft Non-slip Rug Modern Indoor Rug Plush Home Rugs (Light Khaki, 80x160cm)

Other soft and fluffy carpet, this larger one, 120×160 cm, has a price of 39.99 euros.





Leesentec Area Rugs Soft Living Room Rugs Carpet (Gray / White, 120x160cm)

A 120×180 cm long pile rug, washable and non-slip, there is it for 29 euros.





Vamcheer Long Hair Rug – rugs for Living Room and Bedroom, Washable and Non-Slip, Fluffy rug for room 120×180

A carpet modern big gray long hair 160×230 cm is worth 47.98 euros.





ARNTY Living Room Rug, Room Rugs Infantile Rugs Modern Living Room Rugs Large Gray Long Hair Rug for Living Room Bedroom (Modern B, 160 * 230cm)

A faux shearling leather in white it costs 12.99 euros.





SXYHKJ Sheepskin Lambskin / Imitation Lambskin Rug, Fluffy Imitation Imitation Faux Fur Rugs, for Living Room Bedroom Bathroom Sofa Chair Cushion (White, 50x80cm)

With short hair

Those with long hair have a warmer appearance, but those with long hair are also a trend. short hair which are also easier to clean. A washable, polyester, in dark gray, 80×150 cm, costs 35.99 euros.





Mia’s Teppiche Mia’s Olivia-Rug for living room or bedroom (Washable, 80 x 150 cm), Color Dark Gray, Polyester

Vinyl

For those who prefer something hairless, more hygienic but somewhat less warm, there is the option of the vinyl rugs, a 120×60 cm hydraulic drawing is worth 26.99 euros.





Vinyl Carpet – (120 x 60 cm, Hydraulic) – Different designs and sizes – Kitchen Carpet – Bathroom Carpet – Non-slip Living-Dining Room Carpet – Bedroom Carpet – Sponge rubber and PVC floor

Another vinyl rug is with very colorful geometric drawings and 100×50 cm it costs 22.95 euros.





Vinyl Rug, Colorful Geometry, 100 x 50 x 0.2 cm, Multicolor, ALV-110

Round

Although the rectangular ones are more frequently used, in specific areas are also a good option round rugs. A 60 cm diameter white synthetic leather is available for 14.49 euros.





HEQUN Faux Fur Sheep Doormat Non-slip Luxurious Soft Artificial Wool Carpet for Living Room Bedroom Bathroom Sofa Chair Cushion (60 X 60 CM, White)

Another round rug in this case in gray tones and washable, with a diameter of 90 cm, we can find it for 25.59 euros.





Tiamu Round Cotton Living Room Rug, Washable Gray Children’s Rug Woven with Tassel For Home, Non-slip Bath Mat, Bedroom Decoration 90cm * 90cm

Ethnic and boho style

The rugs that help us give a touch of boho style to the bedroom are very fashionable, ethnic, artisan, hand-woven, with vintage finish … A 60×130 cm like the one in the photo above costs 29.99 euros.





SHACOS Cotton Rug with Tassels, Living Room Rug Handwoven Vintage Rug for Living Room Bedroom Bathroom Sofa 60 x 130 cm

A carpet soft woven in beige cotton, 70×160 cm, costs 49.25 euros.





Hi-Home Soft Cotton Woven Bedroom Rug with Tassels for Living Room, Hallway, Kitchen, Laundry Room, Home Decor, Machine Washable, 70 x 160cm Floor Mat (Beige)

A carpet ethnic boho woven 100% by hand There is it from 21.99 euros, according to your measurement.





Homevibes 100% Hand Woven Ethnic Boho Rug, Indian Cotton Chenille Rug, Measures 50x80cm / 60x90cm, Ideal for Bedroom, Living Room, Hallway, Door or Gift

Of natural materials

And we close with a couple of options of natural materials that have been highly demanded in recent years. A jute rug 140×70 cm we found it for 44.99 euros.





IMPEXART PVT LTD Jute Rugs for Living Room Cotton Oval Hand Woven 140 X 70cm Natural Thread Rustic Vintage Ecological Reversible Braided Carpet for Bedroom, Country House

A bamboo wood mat natural for interior, 180×60 cm, we find it for 29.99 euros.





Home and More Carpet Hallway, Living Room or Bedroom, Natural Bamboo Wood for Indoor (180×60)

