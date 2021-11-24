El Corte Inglés has already started its particular week of Black Friday and we can find all kinds of offers in plus size fashion. A commitment to diversity that the Spanish giant has been reaffirming for years – although it should be noted that the models in its catalog carry quite normative sizes, so there is still a long way to go – and that contributes a little to the fact that those of us who have a large size we have more options.

This time we sign timeless garments, with quality fabrics that, although they involve a somewhat high investment in some cases, it is very convenient since they will be part of a luxury wardrobe. Coats, jeans, dresses or knitwear, these are some of our favorites on El Corte Inglés Black Friday:

Dresses





Midi dress with a wide cut and boho style in black, an ideal purchase to wear with boots in winter (we add points with a fur coat) and with sneakers in spring for 79.90 39.90 euros.

Couchel satin jacquard midi dress





Without abandoning the bohemian style, we selected this long-sleeved dress and flower print in brown tones by Elena Miró for 259 181 euros.

Plus size fluid print dress with tie at waist by Elena Miró





Another floral print dress, this time with an oversized design and length below the knee by Couchel. This model also has an extra 10% for customers with El Corte Inglés card for 79.99 55.99 50.31 euros.

Couchel button neck print long dress

Coats and jackets





A jacket type biker It is quite a signing for our wardrobe. and this synthetic leather in black is undoubtedly a find by 105 73.50 euros.

Plus size women’s jacket with side zip and pockets Fiorella Rubino





One of ours down jackets favorites is this reversible by Elena Miró for its elegance and versatility (we have two coats in one). We found it lowered by 349 244 euros.

Women’s plus size down jacket with reversible necklace set Elena Miró





If the classic style suits us more, this cloth coat with a masculine silhouette in green is a success to wear on any occasion for 429 300 euros.

Elena Miró’s cloth coat





Lovers of colorful coats are sure to find this long cloth coat with matching belt perfect. in yellow by Elena Miró. The wraparound neck protects us from the cold and we have it available for 499 349 euros.

Large size women’s cloth coat with buttons Elena Miró





This high neck polka dot puffer jacket from Fiorella Rubino is as warm as it is adorable. We find it with a discount of 30 euros, specifically for 129 90.30 euros.

Women’s Plus Size Polka Dot High Neck Down Jacket Fiorella Rubino

Blouses and tops





Another of the garments that have a Extra discount for those who have a card at El Corte Inglés It is this full color Elena Miró shirt that we found by 59.99 41.99 37.79 euros.

Couchel flowy button-down blouse





The same goes for this romantic plumeti blouse, button fastening and puffed sleeves by Elena Miró in navy blue. We have it available for 59.99 41.99 37.71 euros (if you have the ECI card).

Couchel buttoned plumeti blouse

Jeans





Straight cut and polka dot print we have these Couchel jeans. A fun bet that we find in an exclusive offer for members of El Corte Inglés for 39.99 27.99 25.19 euros.

Couchel print plus size straight women’s trousers





If we are looking for wide leg or wide leg pants that give that 70s touch so appealing this season to our look, these from Couchel with an extra discount for those who have the card for 49.99 34.99 31.49 euros.

Women’s plus size pants culotte hem frayed Couchel





Others jeans, this time with a skinny silhouette, which we sign very lowered are these Only with frayed hems in dark gray by 49.99 19 euros.

Women’s Plus Size Slim Fit 5 Pockets Jeans Only

Knitwear





The wool and cashmere garments like this red Elena Miró sweater, they are so special and timeless that they are worth investing in. Available in El Corte Inglés by 179 125 euros.

Women’s plus size plain wool and cashmere sweater by Elena Miró





Vests are one of the most recurring garments this season. This with black and white houndstooth print It is perfect to accompany with a turtleneck sweater or a white shirt for 85 59.90 euros.

Women’s plus size houndstooth knitted vest with V-neck Elena Miró





With the same shades we have this simple and practical striped print cardigan that we find by 95 65.90 euros.

Women’s Plus Size Striped Cardigan





We close the compilation with Elena Miró’s sweater that Lorena Durán -model brand image of the house- wears in our header photo. A risky bet that we can wear as a dress and that combines openings with lace details at the hem for 299 209 euros.

Plus size women’s jumper with slip top and cut-out detail Elena Miró





More offers?

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @elena_miro, El Corte Inglés