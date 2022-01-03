After the end of the year festivities, many of us are looking to achieve a balanced diet quickly, without this implying great effort and time in the kitchen. Therefore, we leave 17 microwave vegetable recipes to cook healthy, easy and fast.

The advantages of cooking vegetables in the microwave

The microwave oven is a very useful artifact when solving meals in a very short time, but in the case of vegetables It also allows to preserve all its flavor and nutrients.

The cooking produced by the microwave is similar to what we can achieve in a steamer, mobilizing the water particles of each food and avoiding loss of nutrients in a liquid or fatty medium, such as in boiling or frying, respectively.

So if we want steaming vegetables and various vegetables, and prepare healthy dishes in a very short time, the microwave is a great ally.

The best microwave vegetable recipes

To regain our diet and eat lightly after the end of the year holidays, vegetables are very helpful. Therefore, we leave the best recipes that include them in the microwave to cook healthy, easy and fast:





