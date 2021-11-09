Training at home has become a perfect alternative for those people who leave work late or do not have gyms close to their home. Equipping ourselves with everything you need is essential and one of the materials that should not be missing are the dumbbells.

There are different types and weights so we show you a small classification:

Disc dumbbells

Bodytone Dumberll





East dumbbell set includes 2 bars of 2kg, 8 discs (4 of, and 4 of 2.5 kg) and 4 chrome clip closures. You can adjust the weight as you need according to the exercise.

Its price is 39.99 euros (instead of 44.99 euros).

Bodytone Dumberll Dumbbell Set

Threaded dumbbell kit





This kit comes in a convenient briefcase to store and transport it anywhere. Includes 12 discs (4 of 2 kg and 8 of 1 kg) plus 2 bars of 2 kg with easy grip.

It is available for 49.99 euros.

Bodybuilding dumbbell kit 20 kg thread

Matt dumbbells





This dumbbell multicolored They will encourage you to start exercising as they will make it very easy for you. It includes 2 discs of each color of 0.5 kg each that you can place according to your needs.

It is available for 12.10 euros.

MATT – 2 Discs 0.5Kg each. Green / White / Red / Blue / Yellow to choose – New

Chrome dumbbells





With a style vintage, these dumbbells are a model 2 in 1 that can be turned into weights. Includes briefcase and weight plates from 15 kg to 50 kg.

Its price is 89.99 euros.

2 IN 1 CHROME CUPS FROM 15KG TO 50KG | CHROME WEIGHT DISC SET | CUFFLINKS WITH BRIEFCASE

Boomerang Dumbbell Set





This set consists of 2 bars, 4 discs of 0.5 kg, 4 of 1.25 kg and two ring collars to prevent the discs from moving. They are a great complement to your workouts at home.

Its price is 59.95 euros.

Boomerang 20 kg dumbbell set

Spokey 20kg Dumbbell Set





Get in shape with this set that contains several cement discs (2 of 5 kg, 2 of 2.5 kg and 4 of 1.25 kg) as well as a 1.25 kg metal shaft. For added security, it also includes steel nuts for a better grip.

They are available for 39.99 euros (before 44.99 euros).

Spokey 20kg Dumbbell Set

Adjustable dumbbells

SONGMICS Dumbbell Set





You can adjust both the length of the bar and the number of discs to save space and material. This set includes 16 pieces (8 of 2.5kg, 4 of 1.25 kg and 4 of 1 kg) in addition to an additional adjustable bar.

Its price is 69.99 euros.

SONGMICS Adjustable Dumbbell Set, with Additional Bar, 30 kg, for Men and Women, Fitness Training, Weight Lifting at Home Gym – 1 Pair, Black SYL30HBK

2-in-1 adjustable dumbbells





With a base padded For more comfortable use, they can be converted to short dumbbells or barbells in seconds. It can carry up to 40 kg of weight with screw closure that omits noise.

It is available for 50.98 euros (before 59.98 euros).

CCLIFE ZERRO Adjustable Dumbbells with Barbell Weights and Discs 20/30 / 40KG 2in1 Dumbbells, Color: 2 x 10 KG, Black, with Barbell

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells





You can adjust the weight from 2 to 24 kg, saving space in your home. The metal plate molding provides a more comfortable exercise routine. silent.

Its price is 259.90 euros.

Bowflex SelectTech 552i Dumbbell 2-24 kg (1 dumbbell) Adjustable for Home, Unisex Adults, Red, Black, Gray, One Size

Set 2 ergonomic dumbbells





Convert a set of 15 weights in one with this model weighing from 4 to 41 kg. Each dumbbell can carry a total of 10 plates covered with thermoplastic to reduce impacts.

They are available for 488 euros.

Set of dumbbells from 4 to 41 Kg (2 Units) | Bodybuilding Fitness | Riscko

Rubber or vinyl coated dumbbells

Nyamba vinyl dumbbells





For sports like pilates, This type of dumbbell works very well because they are light and comfortable. They weigh 1 kg each and the shape of the disc prevents them from rolling avoiding small accidents.

Its price is 9.99 euros.

2 x 1kg Vinyl Dumbbells. Fitness Gym Pilates Nyamba green

Lilac vinyl dumbbells





Enter the colour in your workouts with these dumbbells available in other shades. They have a weight of 5 kg although they are available from 1 to 6 kg.

They are available for 9.95 euros.

Rubber Hex Dumbbells





The shape of these weights are designed so that they do not move and are much safer in our hands. They have a weight of 2kg each and can be used in various disciplines.

They are available for 18.50 euros.

Pair of Hex Dumbbells 2kg Red rubber

Foam dumbbells

Reebok Softgrip Dumbbells





The foam makes them fully padded and the adjustable strap makes them comfortable and secure. Each one weighs 2 kg and you can work your body without making too much effort.

Its price is 24.99 euros (before 45.99 euros).

Reebok Softgrip 2 Kg foam dumbbells with adjustable self-adhering straps

EVA foam dumbbells





If you practice watersports, these weights are ideal since they are submersible and you can work your body underwater. They are available in 3 different colors.

Its price is 3.64 euros.

EVA Foam Water Dumbbell Pool Dumbbell Aquatic Exercise Yoga Fitness Pool Fitness 1pc

Foam water dumbbells





Increase your muscular tone with these water weights that help you exercise underwater. Although on the outside it gives the feeling of lightness, they add weight when wet.

They are available for 14.99 euros.

Pair Aquagym Aquafitness White Blue Foam Aquatic Weights

VLFit Soft Dumbbell





A model light that adapts to your hands or legs with the self-adhering straps providing security. Available in various colors, they weigh 0.5 kg each.

Its price is 14.99 euros.

VLFit Soft Dumbbell 0.5kg, 0.75kg or 1kg Ideal for Aerobics, Adjustable Hand Strap Weights, Fitness Weights, Training Dumbbells – Set of 2

