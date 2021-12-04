Holidays can be the ideal opportunity to bake a cake or bread, make a barbecue, prepare a stew that takes us longer or take it easy on a recipe fleeing from the rush that we carry on any other day of the week.

It is a time to disconnect and gastronomy can be perfect to relax, especially if we later share the feast with family and friends. That is why we propose these eleven recipes with which you can enjoy cooking without haste, starting with a delicious chickpea stew spiced with turmeric and coconut milk.

He is known on Instagram as “The Stew”, and is an aromatic chickpea stew stewed with turmeric. Its flavor is spectacular, and its texture is very pleasant, so once you try it it will become part of your recipe book, I tell you from experience. If you have guests at home, you can serve it in small casseroles like these that will go directly to your friends’ Instagram account.

More comforting legume recipes to warm you up

Andalusian stew

As a Madrilenian, I adore stew, that’s why when I tried the Andalusian stew for the first time I liked it so much. This traditional recipe is perfect to warm up and to make on winter days. With a pressure cooker we will only need an hour and a half to have it ready, and the rest of the time, we can dedicate it to enjoy some of these plans.





Ear veneers

Veneers are a soft legume and in this typical Velada and Talavera recipe, they are cooked in two times, which adds a little more thickness. Despite being a plate of beans, this variety gives a lot of lightness to the dish.

Creamy Bean, Vegetable & Parmesan Soup

We love traditional legume recipes. They are a classic in the kitchen and a delicious way to consume a product full of properties, but they are also versatile and can be prepared in very original ways, such as this creamy soup with beans, vegetables and Parmesan that comforts body and soul.

Beans with monkfish

Legumes don’t need chorizo ​​to be delicious. Yes we stew them with a good fish, as in this recipe with monkfish, we will have a much lighter and healthier dish, but equally delicious and comforting.

Lentils with pickled breasts

This recipe is more laborious than simple braised lentils would be, but without a doubt, this is a much more original option that we can make with a little time at home. We can pickle some breasts, quail or any other bird that we want.

Recipes with chicken to avoid the polar cold

Chicken cider with apple and blueberries

My grandmother on holidays always cooked a chicken stew that smelled throughout the house and that invited us to dunk bread. A recipe for chicken in sauce like this one that it is perfect to do slowly and calmly. In Directo al Paladar they take advantage of seasonal fruit to give a different touch to a traditional dish and we love the result.

Chicken drumsticks in creamy pumpkin sauce

It is still pumpkin season and this recipe is surprising, tasty, warm and ideal to take advantage of this vegetable. The creamy sauce is made using a roasted pumpkin puree as a base, which gives it that unctuousness and that special flavor.

Italian style roast chicken

We love Italian gastronomy, and this roast is just a sample of it. It’s simple and a perfect excuse to turn on the oven on a holiday. The experts give us a recommendation in this recipe: “If we want the chicken skin to be golden brown, we do without the aluminum foil and grill it uncovered.” Ear cooking.

Special recipes for holidays

Octopus fideuá

Paellas and rice are weekend dishes. We need a little more time to prepare a good broth, and be aware of how it is cooking so that it is just right. This option of octopus fideuá is an excellent option if we want to avoid the most classic rice dishes, without sacrificing flavor.

Salmon risotto with crispy parmesan

It is a simple recipe, but for which we need a time of dedication that will be reflected in the result. You just have to follow the steps in the video to have a recipe of 10. And it is a sample of the many options that are proposed to us at Directo al Paladar, where we find more than twenty risotto recipes with which to lick our fingers.

Traditional Sirloin Wellington

You can take advantage of the holiday to try some Christmas recipe like this spectacular sirloin Wellington with which to surprise at your dinners. A very traditional recipe that you can get the point of these days.

Bonito and mushroom cake with béchamel in puff pastry

A recipe to share with the family. This is what this bonito and mushroom cake with béchamel in puff pastry is like, which has a creamy interior and a lot of flavor. It will be a complete meal if you accompany it with a light fall salad like these.

A sweet ending: dessert recipes that we love

Kvæfjord, the best cake in the world

It is not an easy recipe because it takes a long time to prepare, but it is nicknamed the best cake in the world so the effort is worth it. A Norwegian banana and coconut cake that will not leave anyone indifferent, little word.

Brownie cheesecake

Why choose? On holidays we want to eat everything and this dessert combines two recipes that we love, the brownie and the cheesecake. The recipe is simpler than it seems, and we only need a rectangular mold to achieve a result like the one in the photo.





Masterchef’s carrot cake

This is a very good time to get down to business with an aromatic carrot cake with orange like the one we could see in one of the Masterchef programs. Here we tell you all the details of the recipe step by step so that you do not miss anything at all.

Almond Shortbread

We are in the festive season and we could not finish this article without a Christmas recipe as good as the one for these almond polvorones. From Directo al Paladar they have it clear: once you try them, you will stop buying them. They are also a precious gift if we wrap them in wax paper and put them in a little metal Christmas box like this one.





