Good training is essential to maintain positive physical health and also helps us to revitalize ourselves. There are more and more accessories that help us in our sports routine and if this Christmas you plan to give to a sports fan or even to yourself, here are some suggestions:

Training gloves for strength exercises

Nike Extreme Fitness





To avoid damage, it is advisable to use this type of gloves when we gain weight in the gym. They have a padded palm and ventilation throughout the fabric to prevent excessive sweating.

Its price is 19,95 EUR.

Nike Men’s Extreme Fitness Training Gloves

Nike Premium





Designed for women, the interior padding is dense enough to be able to lift large amounts of weight. The elastic and breathable fabric adapts to the hands without problem.

The price is 29,95 euros.

Puma AT Shift





In color RedThese gloves are made of suede with padded padding and non-slip prints on the palms. In addition, they have an opening on the back that allows their use easily.

Its price is 17.45 euros (before 25 euros).

AT Shift training gloves

Dumbbells and weights to train at home

Xiaomi Fed Dumbbell Kit





East pack Includes 4 1kg plates, 4 1.25kg plates, 2 dumbbells, padded bar, 2 kettlebell / kettlebells and 1 kettlebell rack. For those rainy days or when you don’t have time to train, you can work your whole body easily and comfortably.

Its price is 49.90 euros.

Kit Dumbbells + Barbell + Kettlebell Xiaomi Fed 10 Kg

Dumbbell set





This game is suitable for both beginners and experts and is adjustable to each user through weight discs. Includes up to 10kg made of material resistant to corrosion and the passage of time.

Its price is 23.52 euros.

Fitness dumbbells 1 pc 9 pcs

Vinyl Dumbbells





The dumbbells should not always be of very high weights, you should also use the low-weight ones to train different parts of the body. You are covered with vinyl, they include a 0.5 kg pair and are easy to clean.

Its price is 8.90 euros (before 10.90 euros).

Vinyl Dumbbells 0.5kg Tunturi Dumbbells

Sportswear to go to the gym

Puma Leggings





This type of garment is very comfortable for training since it is adapt to the body without creating any discomfort. These leggings are made of cotton with an elastic waistband and logo decoration on one side.

Its price is 19.45 euros (before 25.99 euros).

Women’s ESS Logo Leggings Puma Mesh

Nike t-shirt





A basic that we cannot miss is this type of Tshirts for the most intense days. The fabric is elastic and includes Dri-FIT technology that neutralizes sweat, preventing it from soaking the body.

Its price is 17.99 euros.

Puma 4 Keeps Bra





Designed for medium impact activities, this bra It consists of a racer back with mesh panels and an elastic cotton bottom band.

Its price is 15.99 euros.

Mats and mats for various disciplines

Fitness Bootymats Multifunction Mat





This type of mats They are used to perform multipurpose exercises and practice any type of sports activity. It is 9mm thick with texture and includes an elastic for storage. Measures 1600 x 600 x 9 mm.

Its price is 32.90 euros.

Fitness Bootymats Multifunction Mat

Pure2improve mat





If you don’t have much idea how to start exercising, this mat It is illustrated with 12 different types to help you in practice. Its material is non-slip, easy to clean and free of phthalates, which guarantees its durability over time. Measures 182 x 61 cm.

Its price is 22.41 euros.

Pure2improve Exercise Mat 82×61 Cm P2i290000

Sports bags so that nothing is missing

Nike Gym Club





For lovers of pink, this handbag It is flooded with this color and is contrasted by the brand’s front logo embroidered in black. It is made of resistant and lightweight material, also including two different types of handles and a zippered pocket.

Its price is 29.99 euros.

Puma Medium Gym





Is bag It is compatible with any sport and is made of materials resistant to weight and time. It has several mesh and zip pockets to divide the load by compartments.

Its price is 33.96 euros.

PUMA Gym Duffle M Puma duffle bag Black

Nike Brasilia Duffle





It is mainly divided into a main pocket and several side pockets with a zip closure. The handles go padded for greater comfort and is decorated with various white brand logos that stand out from the dark colors.

Its price is 39.95 euros.

Nike Brasilia Large Duffle backpack

Adidas lin core





A simple model that has several compartments so you can store all your clothes and personal items. The technology Woven makes it more resistant and breathable so that it is more hygienic and durable.

Its price is 19.99 euros (before 24.99 euros).

Training Towels

Adidas





Although this object may seem insignificant, it is very important to carry towel to your workouts to be able to dry the sweat and avoid staining the machines that other people use afterwards. If woven in cotton, it guarantees fast and soft drying. Measures 50 x 100 cm.

Its price is 14.99 euros.

Adidas Fitness black towel 50 x 100 cm

Puma Tri-Fold





Is towel It has a built-in metal carabiner that allows it to be attached to the fitness device. It is decorated with the embroidered puma logo and its fabric is 100% cotton. Measures 50 x 40 cm.

Its price is 27.05 euros.

Puma Tri-Fold – Towel, red color Red tones. –

