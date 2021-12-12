Get out of the city and get lost in the middle of the mountain to spend a Christmas surrounded by snow and in the warmth of a cabin fireplace. Deadline, right? From time to time this disconnection comes in handy and since there are so many in the world, we have selected 17 mountain cabins in the snow to make your next Christmas unforgettable.





The treehouse The 7th Room (Sweden)

This cabin is one of our favorites. The hotel itself is spectacular, it only has 7 suites Y each one is a cabin with a different theme, but with its latest addition, The 7th Room, it has left us crazy.

Your terrace is suspended on a net in the style of a catamaran and the whole cabin is an impressive glass window, so you can enjoy the Northern Lights. Y it’s over the trees, which freaks us out even more.

The Zillertal is a valley in Tyrol, Austria, and you will be able to see it better than anyone from these cabins that are 2,147 meters high. Can you imagine taking a hot bath watching the snowy mountains? Well, in its glazed cabins, it is possible. It has a spa with stunning views, with relaxation beds, aromatherapy and a sauna.

And if you don’t like one of their four glass cabins, they have 8 double rooms in their hotel. A magical and unique place, where enjoying a glass of wine on its terrace with 360º views becomes a luxurious experience.

The Game Greek is a very haven chic in Vail, Colorado. If you are a skier, you will love it because it is in one of the favorite destinations for those looking for snow, privacy and, thanks to this cabin, luxury. It has three bedrooms, a games room and five bathrooms, and the possibility of hiring a mountain guide and a Chef private.

The town of Auroa Ivalo (Lapland)

Not only will you be able to see the Northern Lights from their cabins, but also that window and with the little light pollution in the area, you will enjoy the best view of the stars possible. You can also watch the reindeer eat, use a go kart snow or riding a husky sled. A night with snow, wine and stars. Is there anything more romantic?

The luxury cabins Time to live (Austria)

These luxury cabins are located in Alpendorf in Annaberg (Salzburg), a town in Austria. You can ski, hike or simply enjoy a good book by the fireplace. This luxurious cabin, with mountain views, offers a private chef, massages, cooking courses or beauty treatments. What we liked the most: his outdoor jacuzzi. Imagine this, a hot bath, surrounded by snow and in the light of the stars. Marvelous.

The shelter Rabothytta (Norway)

This cabin is only valid for the intrepid. Reaching it will cost you 7 hours of walking through the snow with snowshoes and poles, but it will be worth it. It is a hostel where, after the effort, you can enjoy the snowy sunset in Norway, because it is located on the Okstindbreen glacier at 1,200 meters high.

It is not cheap (enjoying it for a week costs more than 23,000 euros), but it is possibly one of the most beautiful buildings in the Alps. In Les Gets, France, is located Ferme du Moudon, an old farm with more than 300 years of history that is now a chalet in which elegance, tranquility and luxury go hand in hand. It has a private chauffeur, an ice shower and a Jacuzzi outside, and a wonderful porch where you can enjoy the snow.

The cabana with pool LaPosch (Austria)

A fireplace, lots of snow and a beautiful pool at the doors of the cabin. Its beams and its rooms lined with wood give it that warmth that contrasts with its Christmas environment. The Austrian town of Biberwier in Austria is the perfect place to enjoy a few days of relaxation while skiing in this Tyrolean area.

The refuge in the mountain of La Massana (Andorra)

From the top of the mountains you will have a panoramic view of a snowy nature. It is perfect for adventurers, and can be accessed by 4×4 or by foot through the mountains. It is not the most luxurious, but the views are spectacular, and it is one of the simplest if you have a few days and want to make a short but intense getaway.

The igloos of Levin Iglut in Utsuvaara (Finland)

At 10 kilometers from the Levi ski resort, are the Levin Iglut igloos, towards the valley on a slope of 340 meters high. It has a motorized bed so you can direct it to the stars and enjoy them without moving and with the warmth of the cabin.

In the heart of the Canadian Rockies is Lake O’Hara, in British Columbia, the perfect place to disconnect and feel nature. On one side of the lake stands this cabin that is 11 kilometers from the nearest road and 2,100 meters of altitude.

The Alps are the ideal place if you are a lover of luxury and skiing. That’s why we like so much the Dent blanche, a high-end cabin with 950 m2 distributed over four floors and capacity for 16 people. Cinema room, gym with mountain views, spa area (with sauna, pool and Turkish bath) and an outdoor Jacuzzi. This located in the village of Verbier and it is ideal to spend Christmas with the family.

The village of Kakslauttanen in Saariselka (Finland)

Forget television, internet or dishwasher. To this cabin you come to enjoy nature, to visit Santa Claus (a few kilometers away is the “new region” of Santa Claus in Kakslauttanen that will wake up that child in you) and if you can, to see the Northern Lights. It is flirty, small and has a large fireplace so you can enjoy a good book without thinking about anything else. And if you like igloos, they have glass ones that are the bomb.

The hut Boone creek in Kentucky (USA)

In Boone County, Kentucky, we found a beautiful northern home that will be the perfect getaway for snow and nature lovers. It was built on the basis of two cabins from the 1800s and has a classic decoration. A warm fireplace, a lot of nature around and pure tranquility, perfect to live an unforgettable Christmas in it.

The huts of the hot springs of Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado (USA)

The cabins at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado are wonderful. You have the cabin PainsFor example, an original 19th century Dunton cottage by the river, which is the most romantic of all. Wave Well house, built around a small hot spring. Each one has a different charm and we like them all, it is impossible for us to decide on just one.

In Alberta we found the complex Storm Mountain Lodge, a cottage village built in the 1920s in the surroundings of Banff National Park, the oldest national park in Canada. You will be surrounded by conifers and glaciers and no, you will not have access to the internet to update your Instagram, but you will be able to connect with nature in a way that you would not even imagine.

The igloos of Las Mugas from Formigal (Spain)

You don’t have to go far to have an adventure in an igloo-shaped hut. Since March, the Formigal resort also has igloos so you can enjoy the views after a day of skiing. Las Mugas, at 1,800 meters of altitude, is an experience that includes: a snowshoe walk in the forest, a dinner with products from the Tena Valley and a night full of stars in the sky of the Pyrenees. And when you wake up, you will be the first on the track next to the igloos. A plan worthy of this Christmas season.

Photo | Dunton Hot Springs