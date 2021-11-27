Although we have been with discounts for days, today is -officially- the expected Black Friday, when many stores such as Zara they kick off their offers and in which others like Mango increase the bet with a higher percentage of discount.

On the case of the most colorful Spanish firm, Desigual, this amount by the way reaches up to -interesting- 40% with which we can sign from cheerful coats to inspirational dresses boho. These are some of our favorites:

Coats and jackets

Cloth coats with a classic cut but with prints that will not go unnoticed or colorful quilts that protect us from the cold and bring light to any look this winter are some of the examples that we want to miss on Desigual’s Black Friday:





Long cloth coat with asymmetric check print and masculine cut by 199.96 179.96 euros.

Long loose tartan coat





In cream color and a quilted effect fabric we have this original poncho whose only color detail is the black zippers. 89.95 62.97 euros.





A long padded down jacket like this one from Desigual is an investment in your wardrobe, even if it is a design as colorful as this one in electric blue. We found it by 249.95 174.97 euros.





Again a cloth coat with a checkered pattern, this time it is a simpler and easier bet to combine in black and white by 199.97 139.97 euros.

Long coat padded inner lining





This matching belted wool coat has a classic and romantic silhouette that will stand the test of time. A way to color our most elegant outfits this Christmas by 199.99 119.97 euros.

3/4 wool coat with belt





A black coat is almost a mandatory purchase due to the garment’s own versatility. That does not mean that we bet on originality without giving up practicality, proof of this is this coat with puffed sleeves and colorful embroidery by 169.95 118.97 euros.

Dresses, skirts and outfits

Point, pleated fabrics or total looks are some of the bets that have won us by Desigual this season, colorful garments but without excesses that we can wear almost on any occasion playing with accessories.





High neck dress with black and white geometric print, fitted cut to enhance the silhouette by 119.95 107.96 euros.





The protagonist of our header photo is this mini dress with ruffles and boho print in red, green and burgundy tones by 99.95 89.95 euros.





This set of top by 59.95 41.97 euros and skirt for 69.95 48.97 euros in mauves and blacks made on point is a very versatile commitment to trends.





Printed midi knit skirt





This colorful pleated skirt is perhaps the most faithful of the entire compilation to the essence of the brand. An original bet that we can wear almost all year round (with boots now and sneakers in spring) for 89.95 62.97 euros.

Jumpers and tops

In the sweaters it is where we find the biggest bets for color, although we also win tops for party nights in the recurring black so versatile (yes, with details that remind us of which firm we are talking about).





Chunky knit sweater and oversize silhouette in orange, blue and green tones combined in a checkered pattern that we find by 89.95 62.97 euros.

Chunky knit checked sweater





This 100% cotton sweater with a knitted texture is an example of a subtle commitment to color. It is a model in black with a V-neckline and colored embroidery by 89.95 80.95 euros.

100% cotton knit sweater





With puff sleeves and a print folk we have this sweater in cream color with white details by 79.95 55.97 euros.





For the party nights that come we have this fitted bodysuit with velvety effect fabric, cut-out neckline and sequins. A timeless design that will give a touch of glam to simple jeans by 49.95 34.97 euros.

Bags and accessories

In the field of accessories we find a bit of everything, full color maxi scarves or basic bags to carry every day, yes, with small touches to the Desigual style.





Rectangular backpack with padded fabric of different textures in black. The brand’s logo appears in metallic on the front and we have it for 69.95 48.97 euros.

Textured leather effect backpack





Maxi wool scarf with squares and colored fringes. An original design with a detail of patchwork subtle on the left side by 59.95 41.97 euros.





In black with the embossed logo and the adjustable red ribbon handle, we have this shoulder bag that is a bit reminiscent of a Prada model that has been viralized on Instagram thanks to its mini bag. We have it lowered by 49.95 44.96 euros.

Flat color shoulder bag





More offers?

