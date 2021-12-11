At Christmas the trend-setting color is Red, but throughout the year there may be other shades chosen, because it is already known that for color tastes, also in our home appliances. There are firms that have always been characterized by manufacturing their large and small appliances in various colors, like SMEG, but more and more are joining in and giving us the possibility to choose a tonality, especially in refrigerators and small appliances.

Swan It is one of those brands with a retro line and various color options to choose from. The water boiler with a capacity of 1.5 L and 3000 W of power, which costs in Amazon 62.90 euros, we see it in red in the header photo and in purple on these lines.

Swan Retro SK19020PURN Kettle 1,5L, Hidden Resistance Stainless Steel, Cordless Cordless, Vintage Design, Automatic Shutdown, Purple, 3000W

Ram is another of the firms that includes among its proposals small vintage-style colored appliances, for example its kettle, with a capacity of 1.7 L and 2,200 W of power, it is worth 57.90 euros in blue.





Ariete 2877/05 Vintage Kettle, 2200 W, 1.7 liters, Stainless Steel, Blue

Breakfast appliances

Focusing on the breakfast appliances, which we can find matching, all in the same color. We start with the SMEG juicer which costs 166.23 euros.





Smeg Juicer CJF01RDEU, 70 W, Stainless Steel, red

Coming back with Swan, this time we focus on the espresso coffee maker available in colors like Orange, pink or blue for 149.90 euros.





Swan Retro SK22110ON Express Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappucino, 15 Pressure Bars, Steamer, 1.2 Liter Capacity, 1 or 2 Cups, Ground Coffee, Vintage Design, Orange, 1100W

For those who want their coffee with a lot of foam, a electric milk frother Also from SMEG there is it for 158.90 euros.





Smeg 770928419 Electric Milk Frother, Steel

And at breakfast time we cannot miss a toaster for bread, Ariete’s with various color options, such as the combination of cream with green, which is priced at 39.90 euros.





ARIETE 155/14 Toaster 2 wide slots, vintage, 6 positions, function defrost, reheat, cancel, cold walls, non-slip feet, cord wrap, 810 W green / cream color

And we also have the option of SMEG brand toaster to complete the game in which color we want, including the pink gold, for 164.64 euros.





Smeg TSF01RGEU Toaster, 18/8 Stainless Steel, Rose Gold

Mixers, kneaders and robots

A small appliance that we often associate with full-color options is the kitchen mixer mixer, the most mythical of the brand KitchenAid we see it on these lines in yellow, its price on Amazon 699 euros.





KitchenAid Artisan Food Processor, Stainless Steel, 10 Speed, Majestic Yellow

Of the brand Cheflee we found one mixer mixer cheaper but also striking, for 144.49 euros.





CHeflee Kneader Mixer 1800 W Kitchen Machine Dough Hook, with 7.2 L Stainless Steel Container, Multifunctional Baking Vertical Food Mixer

Or cheaper still, we find the model of daewoo mixer in this case in pink for 69.99 euros.





Daewoo DHM150P – Kitchen Mixer (1000W, 4.5L), Pink

Refrigerators

Although its surface is larger and therefore we must be very sure when choosing its color, refrigerators with intense tones are gaining more and more prominence. Very economical the single door refrigerator in red by Hisense, which costs only 239.99 euros.





Hisense RR220D4ARF – One Door Refrigerator, Chrome Bottle Rack, XXL shelves, 164 L net capacity, 128 cm high, silent 40 dBA, Color Red

With a somewhat higher price the Sauber Blue Combi Refrigerator which costs 699 euros. Obviously the choice of model cannot depend on the color but on the technical specifications of the refrigerator and our needs.





Sauber – Combi Refrigerator Series 5-RETRO BLUE – E – 192x60cm – Color Blue – HOME DELIVERY

Ovens and microwaves

If your kitchen does not have a built-in oven and / or microwave, you may opt for a desktop one and, in that case, you will have an infinity of colors in different brands to choose from. As the grunkel digital microwave in blue for 84.90 euros.





Grunkel – MW-DG V – 20l capacity digital microwave with vintage design and 6 power levels. Defrost function and timer up to 60 min – 700W – Blue

A multifunction electric oven in pink, but available in other colors, we find it for 118.97 euros.





Home Oven Automatic Multifunction Electric Oven for Baking Cake Bread Small Appliances Mini Ovens (Color: Blue) (Pink) (Pink) Aesthetic And Practical

And the 20 L microwave from Orbegozo available in red steel costs 67.37 euros.





Orbegozo MI2020 Microwave with 20 liters of Capacity, 6 Levels, Timer up to 30 Minutes, Vintage design, 700 W of Power, Steel, Red

Others

To prepare smoothies and shakes, the yellow glass blender from Swiss Home costs 29.99 euros.





2 in 1 Yellow Blender – Swiss Home

And one could not be missing from our list oil-free fryer, in this case in pastel pink and with a 1.5 L capacity for 66.60 euros.





CREATE IKOHS Fryer Air – Oil-Free, Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1.5L Capacity, 900W, Non-Stick Basket, Temperature 80-200 °, Auto Shut Off, BPA Free, Programmable (Pastel Pink)

