These are some of the best bargains that Xiaomi can offer the Spanish public right now, a catalog that does not seem to grow.
Xiaomi continues to grow little by little internationally, and it is that its mobiles have been followed by dozens of gadgets of all kinds in its expansion to countries like Spain, with some cases of notable success.
It is already common to see Xiaomi electric scooters everywhere, in addition to the Airdots headphones, quite cheap and ubiquitous in the top sellers of almost any store.
However, there are still some more or less unknown, and cheap products. These are some of those Xiaomi bargains of less than 30 euros that you may not know.
Mi Band 5 for € 28.99
My Motion Activated Night Light 2 for € 14.99
My Smart LED Bulb for € 12.99
My 4C N300 Router
My Selfie Stick Tripod for € 19.90
Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Monopod Bluetooth
My Smart Plug for € 14.99
Bluetooth audio receiver for € 10.99
Wireless lint remover for € 13.45
Board digital for € 19.99
Redmi Airdots for € 19.99
37W car charger for € 9.20
My Temperature and Humidity Monitor for € 9.99
My Wireless Power Bank 10,000 mAh for € 14.99
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank 10,000 mAh
My Repeater Pro for € 16
Humidifier with aroma diffuser for € 18
Xiaomi humidifier with aroma diffuser
Mini Bluetooth speaker for € 15
