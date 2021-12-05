In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A 20-euro bill goes a long way, especially in times when online commerce makes a catalog of thousands of products of all kinds available to anyone.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to buy something useful, and there are accessories that cost very little and that can give you a great service, and they are sold by stores that everyone knows.

There is a bit of everything, and we wanted to make it easy for you with a great selection of the best of them., in many cases extremely curious, although they are still very useful.

Practically all have free shipping, so in just a few days you will have them at home and without having to pay shipping costs.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Support arm for tablets, mobile phones and electronic books

Tryone adjustable bracket

Cable Organizer Box

Cable Organizer Box

Triple USB charger with fast charge

Triple USB charger

Adjustable LED ring light

TVLIVE light ring

Warm white WiFi bulb



This adjustable intensity WiFi bulb is compatible with all major virtual assistants. In addition, you can control it from the TP-Link app without the need for a bridge or additional accessory.

Google Nest Mini



Google Nest Mini is Google’s second-generation smart speaker. With a more powerful processor, a third microphone, and 40% more powerful bass than its predecessor. It can also be hung on the wall.

USB rechargeable hand warmer

USB hand warmer

USB cup warmer

USB cup warmer

RGB LED strip

Multicolor LED strip

Mobile and tablet support

Tilting support for tablet and mobile

1080p webcam

Full HD webcam

Headphone holder

Headphone holder

Smart plug



This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although you can also control it from the TP-Link app.

Miniature shaver

Mini travel shaver

LCD writing tablet

LCD writing tablet

realme band