Leo Messi, as always, was the favorite of the fans Estadio del Bicentenario

25,000 spectators attended and most lived an odyssey to get their ticket

Lautaro Martínez reached 34 games with the senior team, where he added 17 goals and 5 of them were in these Qualifiers

Rodrigo De Paul debuted in the senior team on 10/11/2018. He has been in 35 meetings, is a full product of the Scaloni process and has established himself as one of its figures

Vinicius Junior replaced Neymar, but could not show off and was the victim of a large pipe from Di María

Leandro Paredes returned to the title after two games absent due to injury

The captain, Lionel Messi, also returned to the starting eleven after being a substitute against Uruguay

Tite achieved two qualifications with Brazil to a World Cup and in both Qualifiers he achieved it in advance

Scaloni has 27 games unbeaten. There are 17 wins and 10 draws. They have not lost since 7/2/2019 in the Copa América semifinal against Brazil (0-2). It is four to equal the record of Alfio Basile, in the first cycle of Coco

Messi reproaches referee Andrés Cunha, who got seven yellow cards: four for Argentina and three for Brazil

Giovani Lo Celso is another fixture on the Scaloneta. He has already reached 35 matches with the senior national team

Cristian Romero is still a cuirass, but he left seven minutes after the complement due to a discomfort in the back left

Ángel Di María made his debut in the senior team on 09/06/2008 and has 117 games and 22 goals, the last one was the one that gave him the victory against Uruguay, where he was captain

The Argentine team qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar four dates before and with a game pending resolution, the one suspended against Brazil in São Paulo

The gesture of the Argentine squad with Kun Agüero, who put his career on hiatus for three months after a heart arrhythmia was detected at Barcelona

Messi beats Matheus Cunha: it was the Brazilian’s hand, but the referee sanctioned the Albiceleste captain’s fault

