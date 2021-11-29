In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best laptops on sale on Black Friday is still on sale. It is from LG and is discounted by hundreds of euros on Amazon .

Amazon continues to maintain thousands of offers of all kinds, which once Black Friday is over will continue to be available for several more days until Cyber ​​Monday ends today. Some of them also sweep sales, such as the LG Gram 14Z90P, a fairly light and powerful laptop.

Its name already gives a clue, and it is that it weighs less than 1 kg, so it is one of the lightest ultrabooks of 2021. Not only that but also comes pre-installed with Windows 11, loaded with interesting news. The best? That has € 600 discount to stay in only 999 €.



Weighing just 1 kg, this ultralight notebook is perfect for work. Equip an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, in addition to Windows 10.

Its design is the main strength, especially if you want a computer to move from home to the office or to classes, that weighs very little but has a moderately large screen. In the case of this LG, we are talking about a 14-inch Full HD panel.

Among its specifications, it should be noted that it comes with a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, so power is not going to be lacking at all, ranking as one of the best alternatives to MacBook within the Windows world.

These are its main technical characteristics:

Screen Size: 14 “

Screen resolution: Full HD

Weight: 999g

Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7

RAM memory: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home



These are the best-selling laptops in Amazon Spain, the main online store in our country. Teams with the best value for money triumph. Read: how to activate the function to show less to a person on the iPhone

It is not surprising seeing these characteristics that it has positioned itself as one of the best-selling laptops on Amazon during Black Friday, and it is that there are relatively few premium models with Microsoft’s OS, laptops to work give the MacBooks the battle.

It does not even lack storage space, since with 1TB in SSD format little more can be asked.

To top it all, as it exceeds 29 euros and is a product shipped by Amazon, shipping is free for all users, with or without an Amazon Prime account, although those who have it will receive their purchase much faster, in just 24 hours. Maybe that’s why it compensates you join the free trial month.