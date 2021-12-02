16 GB of RAM, 165 Hz and 165W

The first leaks of the Nubia Red Magic 7 they are already a reality. The next gaming smartphone of the company will arrive, as far as we know, with one of the hardware most advanced of the entire market. It is possible that the competition has it very difficult to be able to equalize in power and benefits. Beyond Qualcomm’s flagship processor, it will have more advanced components and technologies than 99% of the current ones smartphones.

165 Hz rate display and 165W fast charge

It seems that the number 165 will repeat itself in two key characteristics of this Red Magic 7. The device will include a OLED panel with an image refresh rate of 165 Hz. To give you an idea, the high-end smartphones that cost around 1,000 euros / dollars they usually have 120 Hz displays.

You will be accompanied to this screen 16 GB RAM memory, a fairly large amount of storage and a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This chip is probably the most powerful there is for mobile devices. The good news is that the cooling systems of these gaming smartphones will allow you to get more out of it by not having excessive overheating.

Finally, it has been confirmed in a certification of the device that has a 165W fast charge. If your battery is about 5,000 mAh We would be talking about being able to charge the smartphone from 0 to 100 in less than 10 minutes. These are absurd figures that are difficult to justify, although it is always better than selling a 1,000 euro / dollar mobile with a 25W charge.

For the moment we have to wait, because this Redmi Magic 7 It will be presented sometime in the next few months. The company may use the end of the year to launch it in China and it will be available in western markets as soon as 2022 begins. What we can be sure of is that it will be a unique smartphone and that it will cost the competition to match its performance figures.