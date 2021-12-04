As we say, we currently place that wired charging cap at 120W, which can provide us with full battery charges in just 15 minutes. But this is going to go a step further, and today we know that both Oppo, as well as other OnePlus or Realme phones are going to enjoy this feature with even more power. One of the main Chinese leakers has revealed that Oppo is already working on a 10A charger. This would result in the 15oW fast charge on the brand’s mobiles and the BBK group would be just around the corner.

The most spectacular mid-range mobile in this regard that we have known is the inexpensive Redmi Note 11 Pro +, a phone that despite costing around 300 euros has a charge of no less than 120W. Well, this could change shortly with the information that we know now.

And it is to be expected that after the celebration of the INNO Oppo Day, for next December 15, this new charging technology will be presented in one of the brand’s phones. So, as we say, it would be a matter of weeks to have this new feature on an Oppo phone. In this way, the Chinese firm could get ahead of Xiaomi and be the first manufacturer with a mobile with this charging power, surely before the Xiaomi 12 does, which is speculated could have a 200W one.

How fast will it be?

Well, we know so far that the 120W load in some mobiles can fully charge the phone between 18 and 20 minutes, if we talk about batteries of around 4500mAh. Well, in the case of mobiles with a 150W fast charge, the normal thing is that with the same battery, they can be charged in about 15 minutes, or even less if we talk about 4000mAh batteries, which we have already seen more than once in mobile phones of the brand.

Therefore we would already be talking about simply ridiculous charging times, completing 50% in just 5 or 6 minutes, and therefore being able to have energy for the whole day in that time, and it will be possible in just a few days. Fast loads that are safer every day.