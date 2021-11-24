We are not surprised that the least that the television series Xiaomi Mi TV P1 have become the best sellers on Black Friday. And this time it is Mediamarkt who takes the cat to the water and presents the most succulent offer of the day: the 43-inch Mi TV P1 that usually sells for 449 euros is right now with a discount of 150 euros: you can take it home without shipping costs for 299 euros.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 43 ” lowered 150 euros

In our analysis of the Mi TV P1 we already made it clear that the P1 series squeezes and takes full advantage of each euro invested. It is without a doubt, the most aggressive mid-rangeay with the most direct quality-price that you can find today.

With an 8-bit + FRC IPS LCD panel and 4K resolution, this TV is compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG visually and with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD in sound. Nothing is missing when it comes to wireless connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi and an integrated Chromecast that can be used to run any compatible app in the Android ecosystem.





Regarding cable connections we have up to three HDMI (1 port with eARC) two USB 2.0, the usual composite input (AV), Ethernet CI slot, optical digital output, 3.5mm headphone jack and smart tuner.

There is also a remote control compatible with the Alexa assistant and 16 GB to install apps, powered by a 4-core MediaTek MT9611 processor. It is very difficult to come up with something better for less. This Black Friday 2021 makes it easier than ever.

