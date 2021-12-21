This was one of the worst obstacles that this generation of consoles had.

Those who had an Xbox 360 in their day, especially the first few batches, lived in their own horror movie, since turning on the console was a real Russian roulette that could lead to being the last time you could play on that console. This all stems from the famous red rings of death, which essentially indicated that that console was no longer operational, which would not have happened if they were isolated cases, but the truth is that they were too common at the Xbox 360 launch.

Despite this, it must be said that It was not a bad ending, but not a happy one, as Microsoft replaced faulty consoles at no extra cost, which implied that this company was losing money on the one hand while the buyer’s disgust did not go away just like that. However, the curious thing about this defect is that the American company never clarified the official reason for the origin of this problem, so for years there was speculation about it. Or at least it was that way until recently.

The mystery behind the red ring of death revealed on Xbox 360

It has been in the documentary of Power On: The Story of Xbox where former Xbox hardware chief Todd Holmdahl has explained that the console connectors would break inside the system if the console went from high temperature to low temperature too quickly, that is, if it went from hot to cold. In other words, constantly turning the console off and on caused this error in the console.

It is worth mentioning that this same documentary has also detailed that Headaches weren’t just for users, they were also suffered by XboxSince, according to the words of former Xbox boss Peter Moore, cost of repairs, lost sales and public image almost caused the brand to disappearas the problems amounted to $ 1.15 billion, “Moore said.

It was Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft at the time, who provided the necessary funds for the maintenance of the Xbox brand. In a certain sense, it would be necessary to see what the video game industry would be like without the presence of Xbox, since Sony would act without its most direct competition in the console market. Answer we’ll never get though there are no reasons for complaints when there are services like Xbox Game Pass.

