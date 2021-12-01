Vegetables are an ingredient that we recommend in all meals of the day to incorporate quality nutrients without many calories. Thus, if we want to end the day with a light but satisfying and nutritious dish, we 15 veggie-based recipes perfect for dinner.

Vegetables as part of dinner

Basing the evening meal on a variety of vegetables is very useful for satisfy ourselves without falling into excesses that can make it difficult to rest at night.

Thus, we especially recommend dishes based on vegetables and cooked vegetables with a minimum of fresh vegetables that can provide fiber without hindering digestion and also offer water, vitamins, minerals and also plant proteins to the body.

We can combine them with various ingredients, but we always recommend that vegetables are present to achieve a light, filling and very healthy dinner.





The best recipes with vegetables for dinner

To prepare at night and taste as dinner, we recommend the following vegetable-based preparations easy, satisfying and very healthy:

These are 15 veggie-based recipes perfect for dinner that we can prepare at home if we want to end the day with satisfying, nutritious and light preparations.

In Vitónica | 31 healthy, easy and very fast dinners so you have a choice all week

Image | Vitonic