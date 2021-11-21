To start running, it is not only enough to have a good physical shape, our equipment is also essential. Good shoes influence the way we run or the sport we practice and for this reason we leave you a selection of shoes with cushioning that are perfect for big races:

Nike

Air Zoom Pegasus 38t





This model stands out for its cushioning, energy return and great durability how much you look for in slippers. The rubber sole provides traction with each step and the breathable fabric prevents the foot from sweating.

Its price is 109.99 euros.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38t

Renew Run 2





If you are looking subjection, this model fully adapts to the foot giving the sensation of flying while you run. They have long-lasting comfort and traction.

Its price is 62.97 euros.

Pegasus Trail 3





The foam Nike React from the sole offers response and cushioning for smooth transitions. It has reinforcement in the heel and toe to absorb all the impacts of the foot.

Its price is 99.99 euros (before 129 euros)

Nike Pegasus Trail 3, Men’s Running Shoes, Mystic Teal / Dk Smoke Gray, 40 EU

Reebok

Runner 4.0





The template foam acts with the midsole cushioning the footprint and the fabric makes the foot breathe. It is available in various colors and has a lace closure.

Its price is 45 euros.

Ztaur Run





This model has a midsole in zig Zag with reactive cushioning that expands and shrinks for a better ride. Each part is divided by colors just like the fabric.

Its price is 48 euros (before 60 euros).

Zig Dynamica 2.0





The sole of this model is totally wavy with technology FuelFoam that provides long-lasting comfort and support. They are available in various colors and are designed for runners.

Its price is 47.99 euros.

Reebok ZIG DYNAMICA 2.0, Men’s Running Shoes, Core Black / FTWR White / Cold Gray 2, 42.5 EU

Asics

Gel-nimbus 23





If you travel long distances, these shoes with gel on the sole They cushion every stride and every impact. The fabric is breathable and the midsole keeps you balanced.

Its price is 159.99 euros (before 169 euros).

Gel-contend 7





This model has a soft tread and comfortable thanks to the gel in the sole and the insole that it has incorporated. They are adjusted by laces and the tongue is fully padded.

Its price is 59.99 euros.

Jolt 3





The sole of this model has small bending grooves that will soften each step providing comfort. The fabric is fully breathable and in various colors.

Its price is 44.99 euros.

Adidas

Supernova +





If you practice night sportThese shoes are ideal as they have reflective elements for greater vision. The sole has been designed with hybrid technologies Bounce and Boost that provide energy.

Its price is 89.99 euros.

Adidas Supernova + shoes

Terrex Agravic TR Trail





For running sports in the mountain or triathlons, this model offers a cushioning suitable for both uneven and smooth terrain. The tongue and ankle area are padded to prevent chafing or damage.

Its price is 67.95 euros.

adidas Terrex Agravic TR W, Women’s Trail Running Shoes, NEGBÁS / Balcri / MENACI, 39 1/3 EU

Galaxy 5





One of the lightest Adidas models since the sole is designed with the technology Cloudfoam that makes the cushioning soften every step. In addition, they are reinforced in the heel and toe for the most intense sessions.

Its price is 29.99 euros (before 49.99 euros).

New Balance

NB 411





This model is indicated for a use daily since the EVA sole with rubber pads, provide comfortable cushioning. The fabric is breathable so sweat will not be a problem.

Its price is 39.99 euros.

Fresh Foam More Trail v1





The sole It has this characteristic relief to improve traction in the race and the cushioning makes each stride smooth. It is compatible with terrains such as mud, stones and streams.

Its price is 88.09 euros.

New Balance MTMORCY_47,5, Men’s Running Shoes, Yellow, 47.5 EU

Fresh Foam 1080 V11





With a sole of high cushioning and thickness, this model also protects the ankle from future injuries. Available in various colors, they are made with synthetic mesh.

Its price is 118.45 euros.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11 Running Shoes (2E Width) – AW21-44

