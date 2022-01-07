The sales season is a good opportunity to get those sports accessories that we want so much at a lower price. If you have decided to get in shape this year and you do not have adequate equipment, we will show you a selection of the best running shoes at the best price:

The best Nike models on sale

React Infinity Run Flyknit 2





For him city ​​runningThese shoes have a rubber sole suitable for asphalt, being comfortable for all types of feet. Its fabric breathes in the areas you need most and the foam provides comfort at every step.

Its price is 79.97 euros (before 159.99 euros).

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2

Air Zoom Pegasus 37





Get hooked on running again with these shoes that reduce the hot spots avoiding abrasion. The super-grippy outsole prevents you from slipping on rainy days or on overly polished slopes.

Its price is 83.97 euros (before 119.99 euros).

Air Zoom Vomero 16





If you need energy, this shoe returns all the used thanks to the foam Zoomx that allows you to travel long distances. Besides being light, they are elastic and breathable so they won’t bother you at all.

Its price is 89.97 euros (before 149.99 euros).

Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%





If you compete to professional level In athletics or other disciplines, these shoes are ideal as they include reactive foam designed for large competitions. The two visible Zoom Air units are in charge of giving you momentum and helping you every step of the way.

Its price is 209.97 euros (before 299.99 euros).

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%

Downshifter 11





A model renovated that has not lost neither the flexibility nor the resistance that characterizes them so much. Available in several colors, the foam fabric offers that comfort that runners look for so much.

Its price is 47.95 euros (before 59.95 euros).

The best Puma models on sale

Magnify Nitro SP





A simple model ideal for beginners in this discipline since it has protection on the heel and outer rubber sole. The ProFoam midsole provides the responsiveness and cushioning needed for every run.

Its price is 104.95 euros (before 149.95 euros).

Erupter





Bet everything on Red in your races with this model of synthetic materials totally breathable throughout the area. The foam midsole provides the comfort needed for a daily running workout.

Its price is 45.42 euros (before 64.95 euros).

Puma Erupter, Men’s Running Shoes, High Risk Red-High Risk Red, 42 EU

Scorch Runner





These slippers unisex They are designed to travel long distances without any discomfort or pain. They feature a footbed, a high traction outsole and internal support structures.

Its price is 31.90 euros (before 64.95 euros).

Puma Scorch Runner, Unisex Adult Running Shoes, High Risk Red, 37.5 EU

The best New Balance models on sale

Fresh Foam 1080





This model wears a premium cushioning that no other shoe of the brand incorporates to help you in every kilometer of your journey. On the back, it has a special Achilles tendon support to avoid injuries and breathable fabric throughout the shoe.

Its price is 135.95 euros (before 169.95 euros).

Fuelcell Propel





A model light that will make you feel like you are flying while walking the streets of the track. The FuelCell sole improves propulsion and cushioning, adapting to any type of tread.

Its price is 88 euros (instead of 110 euros).

The best Under Amour model on sale

Flow Velociti Wind





The fabric effect rack allows maximum breathability and lightness necessary for this sport. The sole is more durable than normal creating a perfect footprint providing balance, cushioning and flexibility.

Its price is 127.95 euros (before 159.95 euros).

Flow Velociti Wind Under Armor

The best Asics model on sale

Gel-Cumulus 23 AWL





Some specific shoes for him winter since they have studs on the sole suitable for snow and mountain routes. They are water repellent and the sole has a special cushioning system decorated with splashes in white.

Its price is 119.95 euros (instead of 149.95 euros).

The best Adidas models on sale

Adizero Boston 10





Improve your brands with these sneakers with extra thick sole with Lightstrike Pro midsole that offers superior cushioning. Inside it has rods that make them much lighter.

Its price is 119.95 euros (before 149.95 euros)

EQ21 Run





A very model feminine that combines pink and gold tones with a breathable mesh fabric. It has lightweight cushioning in the sole and TPU stabilizers in the heel.

Its price is 63.95 euros (before 79.95 euros).

UltraBoost 21





A model light with great cushioning that will help you in each step by returning the energy you use. In addition, they have been made in part with recycled materials.

Its price is 89.95 euros (before 179.95 euros).

