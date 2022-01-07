The sales season is a good opportunity to get those sports accessories that we want so much at a lower price. If you have decided to get in shape this year and you do not have adequate equipment, we will show you a selection of the best running shoes at the best price:

Index hide
1 The best Nike models on sale
1.1 React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
1.2 Air Zoom Pegasus 37
1.3 Air Zoom Vomero 16
1.4 Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%
1.5 Downshifter 11
2 The best Puma models on sale
2.1 Magnify Nitro SP
2.2 Erupter
2.3 Scorch Runner
3 The best New Balance models on sale
3.1 Fresh Foam 1080
3.2 Fuelcell Propel
4 The best Under Amour model on sale
4.1 Flow Velociti Wind
5 The best Asics model on sale
5.1 Gel-Cumulus 23 AWL
6 The best Adidas models on sale
6.1 Adizero Boston 10
6.2 EQ21 Run
6.3 UltraBoost 21

The best Nike models on sale

React Infinity Run Flyknit 2

React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Asphalt Running Shoes 1np0qz

For him city ​​runningThese shoes have a rubber sole suitable for asphalt, being comfortable for all types of feet. Its fabric breathes in the areas you need most and the foam provides comfort at every step.

Its price is 79.97 euros (before 159.99 euros).

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2

Air Zoom Pegasus 37

Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Asphalt Running Shoes Mhp3ds

Get hooked on running again with these shoes that reduce the hot spots avoiding abrasion. The super-grippy outsole prevents you from slipping on rainy days or on overly polished slopes.

Its price is 83.97 euros (before 119.99 euros).

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37

Air Zoom Vomero 16

Air Zoom Vomero 16 Road Running Shoes Hvg9gj

If you need energy, this shoe returns all the used thanks to the foam Zoomx that allows you to travel long distances. Besides being light, they are elastic and breathable so they won’t bother you at all.

Its price is 89.97 euros (before 149.99 euros).

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16

Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%

Air Zoom Alphafly Next Road Competition Shoes Njblmw

If you compete to professional level In athletics or other disciplines, these shoes are ideal as they include reactive foam designed for large competitions. The two visible Zoom Air units are in charge of giving you momentum and helping you every step of the way.

Its price is 209.97 euros (before 299.99 euros).

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%

Downshifter 11

Downshifter 11

A model renovated that has not lost neither the flexibility nor the resistance that characterizes them so much. Available in several colors, the foam fabric offers that comfort that runners look for so much.

Its price is 47.95 euros (before 59.95 euros).

Downshifter 11 Nike

The best Puma models on sale

Magnify Nitro SP

Cougar

A simple model ideal for beginners in this discipline since it has protection on the heel and outer rubber sole. The ProFoam midsole provides the responsiveness and cushioning needed for every run.

Its price is 104.95 euros (before 149.95 euros).

Magnify Nitro SP Puma

Erupter

Pum 19520 202 007

Bet everything on Red in your races with this model of synthetic materials totally breathable throughout the area. The foam midsole provides the comfort needed for a daily running workout.

Read:  10 things that make your child feel loved

Its price is 45.42 euros (before 64.95 euros).

Puma Erupter, Men's Running Shoes, High Risk Red-High Risk Red, 42 EU

Puma Erupter, Men’s Running Shoes, High Risk Red-High Risk Red, 42 EU

Scorch Runner

Scorch Runner Running Shoes

These slippers unisex They are designed to travel long distances without any discomfort or pain. They feature a footbed, a high traction outsole and internal support structures.

Its price is 31.90 euros (before 64.95 euros).

Puma Scorch Runner, Unisex Adult Running Shoes, High Risk Red, 37.5 EU

Puma Scorch Runner, Unisex Adult Running Shoes, High Risk Red, 37.5 EU

The best New Balance models on sale

Fresh Foam 1080

M1080c11 Nb 02 I

This model wears a premium cushioning that no other shoe of the brand incorporates to help you in every kilometer of your journey. On the back, it has a special Achilles tendon support to avoid injuries and breathable fabric throughout the shoe.

Its price is 135.95 euros (before 169.95 euros).

Fresh Foam 1080v11

Fuelcell Propel

Fuelcell Propel

A model light that will make you feel like you are flying while walking the streets of the track. The FuelCell sole improves propulsion and cushioning, adapting to any type of tread.

Its price is 88 euros (instead of 110 euros).

Fuelcell Propel

The best Under Amour model on sale

Flow Velociti Wind

Flow Velociti Wind

The fabric effect rack allows maximum breathability and lightness necessary for this sport. The sole is more durable than normal creating a perfect footprint providing balance, cushioning and flexibility.

Its price is 127.95 euros (before 159.95 euros).

Flow Velociti Wind Under Armor

Flow Velociti Wind Under Armor

The best Asics model on sale

Gel-Cumulus 23 AWL

asics

Some specific shoes for him winter since they have studs on the sole suitable for snow and mountain routes. They are water repellent and the sole has a special cushioning system decorated with splashes in white.

Its price is 119.95 euros (instead of 149.95 euros).

Gel-Cumulus 23 AWL Asics

The best Adidas models on sale

Adizero Boston 10

Adizero Boston 10

Improve your brands with these sneakers with extra thick sole with Lightstrike Pro midsole that offers superior cushioning. Inside it has rods that make them much lighter.

Its price is 119.95 euros (before 149.95 euros)

Adizero Boston 10 adidas

EQ21 Run

EQ21 Run

A very model feminine that combines pink and gold tones with a breathable mesh fabric. It has lightweight cushioning in the sole and TPU stabilizers in the heel.

Its price is 63.95 euros (before 79.95 euros).

EQ21 Run adidas

UltraBoost 21

UltraBoost 21

A model light with great cushioning that will help you in each step by returning the energy you use. In addition, they have been made in part with recycled materials.

Its price is 89.95 euros (before 179.95 euros).

Adidas UltraBoost 21

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | El Corte Inglés, Amazon, Nike, Pexels, Puma

In Vitónica | What every runner should do to run faster