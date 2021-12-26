To achieve a quality diet, it is advisable to choose fresh and seasonal foods whenever possible. Thus, in addition to fruits and vegetables, we recommend going to fish that are at their best during these months. Therefore, we leave 15 recipes with cod to take advantage of this fresh seasonal fish.

Cod: lots of protein with little fat

Cod is a specimen belonging to the group of white fish, that is, it has a very low concentration of fat and cholesterol inside, being the source of a appreciable amount of protein of high biological value.

Cod is one of the fish with the highest concentration of potassium and of vitamin D among the specimens with low fat intake.

For all this, it is a fresh fish that we cannot waste to add good nutrients and fill ourselves up without adding excess calories to the usual diet.





The best recipes to take advantage of seasonal cod

If we want to take advantage of this fish at its best, going to fresh and quality specimens, we recommend the following recipes with cod:

These are 15 recipes with cod, to take advantage of this seasonal fish and fill ourselves up with lots of protein and little fat.

Image | Vitonic