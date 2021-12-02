As December has entered and the Advent calendar showing its first little windows open, the countdown to Christmas is in full swing without brakes. Before we get overwhelmed, I like to recover the custom that, at least in my land, is still maintained in families, take advantage of the Purísima to bake sweet.

With so many days of pre-Christmas holidays, it is the perfect time to have a good time in company, rescuing traditional recipes or trying new ones, perhaps from other countries or from other regions of our country. In addition to sweetening the cold afternoons we can prepare bags, boxes or baskets with our delicacies and have good gifts to give out In the next weeks.

And so that no one is short of ideas, today we put together a good catalog of sweet recipes that have dazzled us by the networks, with lifelong elaborations and other more original ideas, suitable for all levels. If you have children at home they are ideal days to create good memories together and let them get wet a little in the kitchen.

Traditional sweets that do not go out of style

We begin precisely with the most traditional recipe book that is always claimed against other foreign or more creative delicacies, demonstrating that the candy store of yesteryear she is still alive not only because of nostalgia.

Almond and hazelnut polvorones from La Cocina de Fabrisa.

Because when you try the real quality polvorones and mantecados That’s when you discover that those hyper sugary mazacotes from the bulk batches don’t deserve the name they carry on their packaging. Making them at home is another world, they are very simple and you can adjust the quantities and sizes to your liking.

There are thousands of possible variants; we have for example the sweet tooth chocolate shortbread like those of Edana, who also reduce the amount of sugar, or the nutritious almond and hazelnut from Fabrisa’s kitchen, with a texture that must be exquisite. And whoever is looking for something more original, surely the orange-scented pistachio polvorones from El zurrón de los desserts.

Julia’s almond and pine nut nougat and her recipes.

From polvorones we go to nougat, another essential that can surprise a lot in its homemade version. The chocolatey ones are the simplest, as the easy recipe of chocolate nougat with crunchy cereals of Asopaipas, but the showy almond and pine nut nougat Julia and her recipes, filled with candied fruit, have won us over at first sight.

For those looking for something different without moving away from the usual flavors, they can cheer up with the Extremaduran dogs who shares Trapped in my kitchen; When we tried our version of perrunillas, they already seemed tremendously Christmas-like, and we can only recommend them.

Extremaduran dogs from Trapped in my kitchen.

Cookies for the whole family

Formerly any homemade cookie was linked to Christmas, especially in other countries where they are closely linked to gingerbread. In fact, we can give a festive air to almost any recipe, changing ingredients or using Christmas molds, but there are some more specific ones that are ideal for these days.

Loleta gingerbread cookies.

I wish then that they cannot miss the ginger cookies in the shape of little men -or anything else- that we can later decorate with sugar icing. The Loleta version looks great and the little ones are sure to love it.

A little more elegant and perfect for gifts are the pistachio cookies with stamps who taught us the past parties Pam from Uno de dos; These types of stamps look very beautiful and avoid complications when decorating them, but they will also be delicious without that finish.

Linzer cookies from In my little kitchen.

A simple set of star cutters of various sizes may be all you need to have a good assortment of Christmas pastries. We can take advantage of it with the recipe of nougat cookies of Patty’s Cake, great to take advantage of leftovers and excesses of this sweet, or also with linzer type cookies from In my little kitchen, for which Mary is inspired by one of my favorite painters, Brueghel the Elder, and his painting ‘The census of Bethlehem’.

Big projects to stay at home

Whoever is going to stay the bridge at home and wants to undertake a more “serious” project, can be encouraged with recipes that need a little more than planning and time, but whose results can dazzle these holidays.

Jijona nougat Christmas Babka from Cuca’s secret sweets.

It is for example the moment to reclaim the other great Christmas sweet bread from Italy, because there is life beyond panettone. At ChupChupChup we have the fabulous Simili sisters pandoro, with a fluffy crumb that looks like a cloud. It is baked in a special mold, but it sure comes out delicious in another similar to a bundt or ring cake.

Another bakery project that will make us happy with breakfasts and snacks on the coldest days can be the fabulous Jijona nougat Christmas babka from Los Dulces Secretos de Cuca, a sweet pastry type brioche filled with a cream that must be spectacular, melting with that tender crumb. As Cuca says, a great plan for the Constitution bridge.

Bavette Hazelnut Praline Rochers.

In the event that we do not feel like getting involved with dough and yeast, we can always throw ourselves into the confectionery world. They are major words, but hazelnut praline rochers by Bavette look so elegant and perfect that it makes you want to jump into it, because Ettore also explains himself very well. He is a professional, but Teresa, from La cocina de Tesa shows us that any hobbyist can also show off with recipes like his nougat and chocolate Christmas balls.

Candied oranges from Blog de cuina de la dolorss.

Easier but with also delicate and pastry results are the Candied orange that we have in Blog de cuina de la dolorss; They are not complicated although they require some patience, nothing that does not solve a lazy afternoon at home. They will make you forget the candied fruits of the supermarket and truly value the quality artisan fruits.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Cover photos | Loleta – Tesa’s kitchen

Directly to the Paladar | 22 quick and easy desserts to sweeten Christmas

Directly to the Paladar | The 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus to get it right for sure